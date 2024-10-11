‘Bombay Superstars’ dazzles West End with Bollywood glamour and iconic music

British leads Chirag Rao and Rekha speak about their Bollywood musical

Rekha in Bombay Superstars

By: Asjad Nazir

THE Bollywood musical Bombay Superstars has returned for another captivating run and kicked off with a spectacular West End premiere in the heart of London.

The vibrant tale of an aspiring actress navigating the glamorous and cut-throat world of Hindi cinema continues on its current tour, with a performance at Beck Theatre in Hayes from November 8-17. British singing talents Chirag Rao and Rekha star in the lead roles in this Phizzical Productions’ show directed by Samir Bhamra.

Both performers expressed their excitement about being part of a live production enriched by classic film songs and spoke to Eastern Eye about it.

How does it feel playing the lead role in Bombay Superstars?

Chirag: It’s truly a dream come true, especially because I get to sing some of the most iconic Bollywood classics. Playing this character has been a transformative process and the highlight of my career so far. The response and feedback have been overwhelming. I feel truly blessed to be given this opportunity, thanks to Samir Bhamra and Phizzical.

Rekha: I’m over the moon, so grateful, like I’m living a Bollywood dream. I still pinch myself to make sure it’s real.

Tell us about the story of Bombay Superstars.

Chirag: Bombay Superstars tells the story of Rani, who comes to Bombay in search of her estranged father, the famous film producer Pavan Picturewala. It’s based on her struggles to be accepted by her father, her sudden rise to fame, and relationship with married superstar Arjun (played by yours truly).

Tell us about your character.

Rekha: Rani is an innocent and easily impressionable young girl who arrives in Bombay with hopes to meet her ‘hero’. Along this journey, she meets many characters who bring out her darker colours, and she inadvertently becomes a huge star in Bollywood. However, she remains focused and will do whatever it takes to claim what is rightfully hers. She’s complicated and full of pain, hope, conflict. I love her deeply.

Chirag, what about your character?

My character, Arjun, is the next big star in an industry dominated by superstar Bunty, similar to when Amitabh Bachchan emerged during Rajesh Khanna’s reign. Arjun comes from a relatively humble background and will do whatever is needed to succeed. He is pushed into marrying his partner Mala, but the marriage is threatened by Arjun’s relationship with co-star Rani. The story sets the scene for beautiful romantic songs and edge-of-the-seat scandalous moments.

What was the West End show experience like?

Chirag: The West End performance was magical. It felt like a dream that was too far-fetched to achieve. The whole cast is still on cloud nine as the response was incredible. It was wonderful to be part of a historic moment for south Asian culture in this country.

Rekha: Performing in His Majesty’s Theatre was very surreal, and I definitely had an out-of-body experience.

We were at the theatre for a full day to rehearse and tech before the show, so it was a blur. I remember the goosebumps on my skin, my racing heart, adrenaline rush, and general euphoria throughout the day. The audience’s reaction was beautiful and so encouraging. I feel extremely lucky that our wonderful director deemed me worthy of the West End.

What is your favourite moment in the show?

Rekha: I have so many. Some of the songs I’ve been given are incredible – Dum Maaro Dum, Dekha Ek Khwaab, and Mere Mehboob to name a few. I am so grateful to Samir and Leena, our choreographer, for believing I could sing and dance. I also love the emotions in Aapki Nazron and Aaiye Meherban. Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum is really powerful too. My colleagues and co-stars are an absolute dream to work with.

Who are you hoping connects with this show?

Chirag: The show is a treat for all lovers of Bollywood, especially fans of Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan. Most importantly, fans of ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s Bollywood music will love the live performances of some of the most iconic songs.

How does singing live compare to playing the lead in a theatre show?

Rekha: Singing live at musical events and concerts is something I’ve been lucky enough to do multiple times a month. My focus during these shows is on the song delivery, band members, and audience interaction. With Bombay Superstars, I have more responsibility on my shoulders. I’m here to play a part, tell a story through acting and song. There’s also a considerable amount of movement. We are a team of performers, and our chemistry is paramount in bringing this wonderful story to life. It is a marathon, but I was exhilarated every second and have fallen madly in love with this art form.

Who is your favourite Bollywood superstar?

Rekha: Shah Rukh Khan, without a doubt. Not sure any words of mine will do him any justice. Just his name is enough.

Chirag: Amitabh Bachchan. The acting, screen presence, and just pure swag make him the king of Bollywood for me. Only Shah Rukh Khan comes close.

What do you most love about live theatre?

Rekha: That the audience is in my mind at the exact same moment as I say or sing anything. It’s intimate and my heart and soul are exposed for all to see and hopefully feel.

Why should we all watch Bombay Superstars?

Chirag: Great music, intertwined with a gripping storyline and featuring amazing dancers, elaborate costumes, and live band (The 515 Crew), add to the glitz and glamour of the era, making this show truly unmissable.