Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Blackburn with Darwen vows to tackle mental health taboos among Asians

Council sees rise in depression and self-harm injuries

Blackburn with Darwen vows to tackle mental health taboos among Asians

Efforts are being made to improve mental health service uptake among Asians

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 18, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

BLACKBURN with Darwen will spend an additional £1.17 million over the next five years on tackling mental health in the borough, with an emphasis on reaching young people and residents of south Asian heritage, writes Bill Jacobs.

The worse than national average figures were set out in a report to senior councillors. Council leader Phil Riley told the meeting last Thursday (10) that figures in the survey, especially for young people, were shocking.

He said: “It’s an epidemic. It’s a crisis.” Councillor Mustafa Desai, leader of the opposition 4BwD group, told the meeting the take up of mental health services among the borough’s south Asian residents was low as the community considered it a ‘taboo’ subject and efforts to improve it needed to be prioritised.

The report from public health chief, councillor Damian Talbot, revealed that many people in Blackburn with Darwen experience poor mental health.

It also showed the prevalence of depression has been increasing in the borough year-on-year. Among those aged 18 and over, the percentage of residents experiencing depression, as recorded on GP disease registers, was 17.2 per cent in 2023, higher than the national figure of 13.2 per cent.

The incidence rate of new depression diagnoses among patients aged 18 plus in 2023-2024 is three per cent, twice the national average of 1.5 per cent, the report said. There are more than 2,200 people (among all ages) with a diagnosis of severe mental illness (including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or other psychoses), accounting for 1.2 per cent of the total GP registered population in 2023-2024.

This is higher than the England prevalence of one per cent.

The report also showed that 3.9 per cent of school pupils from Blackburn with Darwen were identified as having social, emotional and mental needs, slightly higher than the national rate of 3.7 per cent in 2023-2024.

Between 2021 and 2023, there have been 49 deaths by suicide in the borough – 36 males and 13 females. The rate of suicide is 12 per 100,000 and is higher than England rate of 10.7 per 100,000, the survey said.

Damian Talbot

It added that hospital admissions for self-harm among those aged 10 to 24 is at a rate 475.7 per 100,000, significantly worse than national and regional rates.

Rates of admissions for 10 to 14-year-olds is the highest among upper tier authorities in the north west, the report added.

Talbot proposed to spend £1.17m between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2030 on three new services: mental health and suicide prevention training and engagement; men’s mental wellbeing service; and a community bereavement support service for children and adults.

This will be on top of an annual spend of between £188,500 and £252,400 on other mental health projects, including the Kooth scheme to support children and young people aged 11 to 2025 in tackling problems caused from online usage and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s Men in Sheds programme.

Talbot told Desai: “How we reach the south Asian community has to be part of this process.” In 2025-2026, a project to target under-represented groups will cost £65,000.

He added: “The mental health of the residents of Blackburn with Darwen has a significant impact on it as a place.

“Improving mental health and wellbeing is a key priority for all the health and care organisations in the borough.”

mental healthsouth asiansbritish asiansblackburn with darwen

Related News

Trump-Charles
UK

Trump says he expects to meet King Charles in September

Vishal Furia on redefining Indian scares: 'I chose horror because it felt underserved'
Film

Vishal Furia on redefining Indian scares: 'I chose horror because it felt underserved'

Streeting pledges ‘future stability’ for pharmacy with £3.1bn funding
Business

Streeting pledges ‘future stability’ for pharmacy with £3.1bn funding

Patralekhaa on bringing Savitribai Phule to life in a powerful new biopic
Entertainment

Patralekhaa on bringing Savitribai Phule to life in a powerful new biopic

More For You

UK races to finalise trade deals with India and US amid Trump’s tariff turmoil

Nirmala Sitharaman with Rachel Reeves during her visit to London last Wednesday (9)

UK races to finalise trade deals with India and US amid Trump’s tariff turmoil

BRITAIN is eyeing imminent trade deals with India and the US as uncertainty over American president Donald Trump’s trade policies and his constant back-and-forth on tariffs continues to cast a cloud over markets and the global economic outlook.

Some stability has returned to markets after last week’s rollercoaster ride over Trump’s stop-start tariff announcements, but speculation over new levies on highend technology and pharmaceuticals has kept investors on edge.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles

King Charles used his Easter message to reflect on human suffering, acts of kindness, and values shared by Christianity, Islam and Judaism. (Photo: Getty Images)

King Charles highlights shared values across faiths in Easter message

KING CHARLES used his Easter message to reflect on human suffering, acts of heroism, and values shared by Christianity, Islam and Judaism.

"One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness," he said, describing what he called the "paradox of human life".

Keep ReadingShow less
uk-india-defence-ties

The dialogue was co-chaired by India’s defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and the UK’s permanent secretary David Williams. (Photo: X/@UKDefenceIndia)

India, UK review defence ties, agree to boost collaboration

INDIA and the United Kingdom reviewed their defence relationship at the 24th Defence Consultative Group meeting held in London this week, with a focus on strengthening defence industry collaboration and supporting the 'Make in India' initiative.

The dialogue was co-chaired by India’s defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and the UK’s permanent secretary David Williams. Both sides discussed ways to deepen bilateral defence cooperation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bradford drivers to keep decals despite safety concerns

Passengers prefer taxis with clear company and licensing signs

Bradford drivers to keep decals despite safety concerns

PRIVATE hire drivers in Bradford will still be required to display decals on the side of their cars, despite claims that they make them targets of attacks.

Dozens of drivers piled into Bradford City Hall last Thursday (10) to hear councillors discuss plans to make changes to its taxi licensing conditions.

Keep ReadingShow less
uk-doctor-iStock

Between July and December 2024, 660,000 treatments were redirected from hospitals to community settings, an increase of 60,000 compared to the previous year. (Representational image: iStock)

Government expands GP scheme to ease hospital waiting lists

THE GOVERNMENT has announced an £80 million expansion of the “Advice and Guidance” scheme, aimed at helping GPs deliver quicker, community-based care and reduce pressure on NHS hospital waiting lists.

Under the scheme, GPs consult hospital specialists for expert advice before referring patients, enabling care to be provided locally when appropriate.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc