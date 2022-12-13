Blackburn goon jailed for robbing pensioner and forced the victim to sing before telling him to f*** off in Pakistani

Zahier Zafar (Photo: Lancashire Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A street robber was jailed on Monday (12) for robbing a pensioner in Blackburn town centre and then fraudulently using his bank card in November last year. He even forced the victim to sing before stealing his bank card and cash.

Zahier Zafar, 23, of Bastwell Road, Blackburn, was jailed for 27 months for the robbery with 10 weeks for each of the fraud offences to run concurrently.

Earlier this year, Zafar pleaded guilty to robbery and fraud by false representation at Preston Crown Court, according to reports.

The victim, 61, was out for his daily walk around Blackburn’s town centre on November 4, 2021. Then he heard someone calling him by his nickname. Turning around, he saw Zafar and two other men standing in front of cash generators.

Preston Crown Court heard that one of the men was holding a phone and appeared to be recording. When they invited him to sing for them, he initially believed they were being humorous, but as the three men surrounded him, he began to feel terrified.

The victim requested the men to leave him alone, but Zafar pushed him against the wall and asked him, ‘How much money have you got?’, with both fists to his neck. The vulnerable man said he had no money, but Zafar pulled out his wallet from his jacket pockets.

Martineh Jabareh, the prosecutor, claimed that the defendant pulled out £5 and his bank card before tossing the wallet in the man’s face and asking him to f*** off in Pakistani.The victim was left incredibly disturbed as the three men fled.

The victim ran to Blackburn town centre police station to report the offence. Lancashire Police launched an investigation and bank and CCTV enquiries revealed that Zafar had used the victim’s card within a 12-minute period immediately after the robbery at three bookmakers within the town centre.

Enquiries also showed Zafar had attempted to use the victim’s bank card at Morisons.

Zafar was arrested at his home in Bastwell Road, Blackburn, where officers also found the beanie hat with large goggles attached which he was seen wearing on CCTV.

The victim said in a statement: “It is difficult to put into words just how much this crime has impacted me. I am an older man, I am small and I keep to myself. I was attacked and mugged by a young man who physically overpowered me, he was huge compared to me and I did not stand a chance. Not only did he steal my bank card and cash, he robbed my confidence and trust in people.”

“Your victim was 61 – a vulnerable old man not only because of the discrepancy in age between you but also because he is slightly built and you are a very big build. On the day in question you were with two others and the victim had the misfortune to come across you and your friends,” Recorder Imran Shafi KC, sentencing, is reported to have said.

“You humiliated him by forcing him to sing, and made out you were recording him. Whether or not you were is irrelevant. You took matters further. Not content with simply humiliating him you pinned him against the wall with your fists – which wouldn’t have taken much given your build, and demanded money. He felt trapped and one can only imagine his fear and distress.”

The court heard the £130 which was fraudulently taken has been refunded by the bank.

DC Josh Boswell, of east division, said: “This was a cowardly offence committed against a vulnerable victim. Zafar targeted his victim and then brazenly – and very soon after the robbery was committed – used his bank card at a number of shops before it was declined.

“I welcome the sentence handed down by the court and I hope it gives the defendant some comfort knowing his attacker is now behind bars.”