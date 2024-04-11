  • Thursday, April 11, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Acclaimed ‘The Color Purple’ filmmaker to direct ‘Black Samurai’ for Warner Bros

The project will tell the story of Yasuke, a samurai of African origin who fought under the Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga in the 1580s.

Bazawule is a Ghanaian filmmaker, author, and musician. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Filmmaker Blitz Bazawule, renowned for his direction of the critically acclaimed The Color Purple, is set to direct the upcoming Black Samurai film for Warner Bros. The project will tell the story of Yasuke, a samurai of African origin who fought under the Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga in the 1580s.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. secured the rights to Black Samurai after a competitive bidding process. The film will reunite Bazawule with the studio, which also backed his 2023 musical drama The Color Purple, featuring stars such as Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Colman Domingo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blitz Bazawule (@blitzambassador)

Bazawule, who is a Ghanaian filmmaker, author, and musician, will write the script and produce the film under his banner, Inward Gaze. His previous projects include feature films such as The Burial of Kojo and Black Is King, as well as the short film Diasporadical Trilogia.

The story of Yasuke has long inspired artists to create works based on his unique history as an African samurai in Japan. Recently, a Netflix animated series titled Yasuke featured voice acting from Lakeith Stanfield.

Black Samurai presents an opportunity for Bazawule to bring Yasuke‘s remarkable story to the big screen, shedding light on a lesser-known chapter of history. The film aims to offer audiences an exciting and fresh perspective on the life of this extraordinary historical figure.

With Bazawule’s proven expertise in crafting compelling narratives and his previous successful collaboration with Warner Bros., Black Samurai is anticipated to be a captivating cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

Related Stories

NEWS
My personality and the way I am is very Northern: Zayn Malik
NEWS
JK Rowling says she won’t ‘forgive’ Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson
NEWS
‘Hope ‘LSD 2’ sets example for girls like me,’ says trans actress Bonita Rajpurohit
Entertainment
Margot Robbie, Hasbro plan new movie based on ‘Monopoly’ game
NEWS
Indian-origin Mehak Chandel in final round of Miss England beauty contest
NEWS
Bhamini Oza to play Kasturba Gandhi in ‘Gandhi’ series
NEWS
‘Sikander’: Salman Khan announces his next film on Eid
NEWS
Karan Johar acquires distribution rights of Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ in north India
NEWS
BBC ‘Apprentice’ winner Harpreet Kaur to marry fellow contestant
NEWS
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ to screen at TIFF Next…
NEWS
George Lucas to receive honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival
NEWS
Varun Sharma lends his voice to Garfield in Hindi version

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW