Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Black Panther 2: Marvel producer addresses the controversy surrounding the recasting of T’Challa

Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the MCU as T’Challa for six years, passed away at the age of 43 from colon cancer in 2020.

 

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther

By: Mohnish Singh

Marvel Studios’ much-anticipated film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is the sequel to Black Panther, is just a couple of weeks away from opening in theatres. The film, which also pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman who starred in the MCU as T’Challa for six years, closes out the phase 4 slate for MCU.

Boseman passed away at the age of 43 from colon cancer in 2020. The actor was set to reprise his role as King of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, his untimely death changed the fate of the second installment. Ever since his death, there has been a lot of talk about whether Marvel Studios should go ahead with the recasting of T’Challa and the continuation of his story under the umbrella of Marvel Studios.

Ahead of the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Nate Moore, the Marvel Studios Vice President of Production and Development said that deciding to recast is not an easy one. “I don’t know if anything about it was an easy decision. But it was a decision that once made, we all believed in, and it led us on a path forward,” he said.

Moore is aware of the #RecastTChalla fan campaign that has been requesting the decision-makers at Marvel Studios to continue production for the character without Boseman. “I could not imagine turning to the best young actor in the world who wasn’t Chadwick, and being like, ‘OK, so you’re T’Challa.’ I could not, and cannot, imagine that. I really couldn’t,” he added.

In December 2020, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige officially announced that there would not be any recasting of Boseman in Black Panther 2. “Obviously it was a shock to all of us, the way it was to the world. We found out when the world found out,” Feige said of Boseman’s private four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. “And for a long time, the focus was just on that — on processing the loss of a colleague, and a friend, and an important creative partner for us.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts in cinemas on November 11.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling share heartfelt tributes remembering late Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane
Hollywood News
Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in Harry Potter movies, passes away at 72
FILM
Premiere of Fawad Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt a smashing hit in Qatar; the…
FILM
Kannada film Kantara dethrones KGF 2 to become highest rated Indian film on IMDb
Entertainment
You are polluting minds of young generation of this country: India’s apex court slams Ekta…
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor strikes a pose with a chimpanzee in new viral photos; is he hinting…
Entertainment
Brad Pitt opens up about dealing with life after split from Angelina Jolie
Entertainment
Game of Thrones star Indira Varma joins cast of Dune: The Sisterhood
Entertainment
Kim Kardashian reveals ‘intimate’ details about her sex life with ex Pete Davidson
Hollywood News
Harry Potter actor Tom Felton distances JK Rowling from franchise’s filmmaking process
Hollywood News
Dwayne Johnson responds to query if he intends to make Black Adam vs…
Entertainment
Sona Mohapatra lambasts Salman Khan over MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s participation in his…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW