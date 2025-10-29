Skip to content
Black Box appoints Suman Roy to lead European expansion

Digital infrastructure firm eyes growth across continent as demand for AI and cloud services surge.

Suman Roy

Europe emerges as one of Black Box 's fastest growing markets.

Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseOct 29, 2025
Highlights

  • Europe identified as fastest-growing region for Black Box.
  • Roy brings 27 years of experience from HCL, IBM, Wipro and NIIT.
  • Appointment aims to capitalise on rising demand for AI and cloud infrastructure.

Global digital infrastructure solutions provider, Black Box has appointed Suman Roy as senior vice president for Europe to accelerate its expansion across the continent.

The move comes as Europe emerges as one of Black Box’s fastest-growing markets, driven by increasing demand for artificial intelligence, cloud adoption and hyperscale data centres. The company serves customers across financial services, technology, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare and the public sector.

Roy will lead the European business with a focus on scaling go-to-market strategies, strengthening partnerships and driving customer engagement. His appointment signals Black Box’s commitment to capturing growth opportunities in a region undergoing significant digital transformation.

“Europe is at the centre of a global technology shift, and Black Box is uniquely positioned to play a defining role in this transformation,” noted Sanjeev Verma, president and CEO of Black Box. He highlighted the company’s expanding portfolio and growing footprint across Europe as key assets.

Strategic growth focus

Roy brings extensive international experience to the role. During his 27-year career, he has held leadership positions at HCL Technologies, IBM, Wipro and NIIT. At HCL, he spearheaded regional expansion in France, Italy and Iberia, while building the company’s presence across Africa, Middle East and Turkey.

“Enterprises across Europe are rapidly reimagining their digital strategies, and demand for secure, agile infrastructure has never been higher,” Roy noted. He emphasised Black Box’s global expertise and expanding portfolio as key differentiators in meeting this demand.

Black Box, listed on BSE (500463) and NSE (BBOX), employs approximately 3,600 professionals globally. The company delivers network integration, managed services and technology products across the United States, Europe, India, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America.

