Birthday Special: Top 5 performances of Vijay Sethupathi

By Murtuza Iqbal







Vijay Sethupathi has been working in the Tamil film industry for more than a decade. In these years, he has featured in many successful films and has proved his mettle as an actor.

Today, he celebrates his 43rd birthday, so let’s look at the list of top five performances of the actor…

Pizza







Karthik Subbaraj’s Pizza (2012) starring Vijay Sethupathi is one of the best horror films made in Indian cinema. The actor’s performance as Michael Karthikeyan was appreciated a lot and he also won a couple of awards for his performance in the movie. Pizza was remade in various languages including Hindi.

Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom







2012 was a year when Vijay Sethupathi got his recognition as an actor. After Pizza, he was seen in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, a comedy –thriller, and once again impressed everyone with his performance.

Vikram Vedha







In Vikram Vedha, Vijay Suethupathi played the role of an antagonist, and well, his performance was surely one of the highlights of the movie. For his performance, the actor won Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil.

Super Deluxe

Super Deluxe was a wonderful film, and Vijay Sethupathi stood out in the multi-starrer. He played the role of a transgender and gave one of his career’s best performance in the film.

Master

Last on the list we have the recently released film Master. In Master, Sethupathi plays the role of an antagonist and he is simply amazing in the movie.





