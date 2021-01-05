Birthday Special: Songs in which Deepika Padukone showcased her fantastic dance moves - EasternEye
Trending Now

Birthday Special: Songs in which Deepika Padukone showcased her fantastic dance moves


Deepika Padukone (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Deepika Padukone (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She has been ruling the silver screens for the past many years, and apart from her amazing performances, the actress is also known for her dance numbers.

So, today, as Deepika celebrates her 35th birthday, let’s look at the list of the songs in which the actress showcased her fantastic dance moves…

Dhoom Taana



Deepika made her debut with the 2007 release Om Shanti Om and she gave a confident performance in it. While her gorgeous looks and her performance were talks of the town, one more thing that impressed everyone was Deepika’s dancing skills. She stole the show in Dhoom Taana with her thumkas.

Love Mera Hit Hit



In the film Billu, Deepika featured in a song titled Love Mera Hit Hit and danced amazingly in it. The song’s choreography was quite different from the typical Bollywood songs, but the actress did it quite smoothly. She also looked super hot in the track.

Dum Maaro Dum



In Dum Maaro Dum also Deepika had a special dance number and she nailed it in the track. While the dance moves were damn good in it, the actress impressed us with her expressions as well.

Dilliwaali Girlfriend

Many would remember Dilliwaali Girlfriend as a Ranbir Kapoor song, but well, we cannot ignore that Deepika danced her heart out in it. We loved her thumkas in it.

Nagada

Nagada from Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela is undoubtedly one of the most famous tracks of Deepika. She was simply amazing in it and gave her 100 percent to the song. We get to hear this song in Navratri every year.

Lovely

In Happy New Year, Deepika had a lot of songs and she danced amazingly in each and every song. But it was the track Lovely that became the talk of the town when it was released. The actress’ dance moves were killer in the song.

Deewani Mastani

The list would have been incomplete without the song Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani. It is one of the most graceful dance numbers we have seen in Bollywood, and Deepika did full justice to the song and the vision of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ghoomar

Last on the list we have Ghoomar from Padmaavat. Deepika played Rani Padmavati in it and the song was one of the highlights of the film. She danced wonderfully in the track.








Most Popular

Kangana isn’t the queen she claims to be

Ishaan Khatter to romance Tripti Dimri in Dharma Productions’ psychological thriller

Top 50 Asian celebrities of 2020

Britain will allow mixing of Covid-19 vaccines on rare occasions

It’s advantage Kunal



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×