Birthday Special: Evergreen songs of legendary singer Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle is called the Nightingale of Asia. Her melodious voice has been entertaining us for over seven decades. She has sung more than 12000 songs and holds a Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history.

Today, the legendary singer celebrates her 87th birthday, so let’s look at the list of evergreen songs of her…

Aaiye Meherbaan

We have to start the list with the song Aaiye Meherbaan from the movie Howrah Bridge. Madhubala looked beautiful in the song and danced gracefully, but well, we cannot forget the wonderful voice of Asha Bhosle in the song. It is undoubtedly one of the best songs by the singer.

Piya Tu Ab Toh Aa Ja

The next one on the list has to be Piya Tu Ab Toh Aa Ja from the movie Caravan. The song was composed by R.D. Burman and sung by Asha Bhosle. The singer got the perfect amount of oomph factor required for this cabaret dance number. Asha Bhosle won Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award for the song.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

In 1973, Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman teamed up for the song Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko in the movie Yaadon Ki Baaraat. The romantic track stole everyone’s heart and the melodious voice of Asha Bhosle stood out.

Dum Maro Dum

Dum Maro Dum from the movie Hare Krishna Hera Ram has to be one of the most famous songs sung by Asha Bhosle. It is still loved by the audiences and Bhosle won Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award for the track.

Hungama Ho Gaya

The current generation might be knowing about the song Hungama Ho Gaya because of its remix version in the film Queen. But well, this Asha Bhosle’s song originally featured in the 1973 release Anhonee and was picturized on Bindu. Well, Bhosle’s voice is irreplaceable and that’s why even in the remix version the makers used her voice only.

Dil Cheez Kya Hain

This list would have been incomplete without the song Dil Cheez Kya Hain from Umrao Jaan. Khayyam’s music and Asha Bhosle’s voice made this one a perfect mujra number. The singer won National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Yeh Mera Dil

And we have one more Helen and Asha Bhosle song on the list! Yeh Mera Dil from Don is one of the most successful songs of Asha Bhosle. The track also got a recreated version in Don (2006). It was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan but failed to recreate the magic of Bhosle’s original track.

Rangeela Re

While there are numerous wonderful songs sung by Asha Bhosle, we end our list with Rangeela Re. Interestingly; the film Rangeela completes 25 years of its release today on the birthday of Asha Bhosle’s birthday. The song Rangeela Re is still remembered by everyone and even after 25 years, people love to listen to it.