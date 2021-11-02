Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 458,880
Total Cases 34,296,237
Today's Fatalities 443
Today's Cases 10,423
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 458,880
Total Cases 34,296,237
Today's Fatalities 443
Today's Cases 10,423

TOP LISTS

Birthday Special: 5 actresses with whom Shah Rukh Khan’s pairing was loved by audiences the most

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Shah Rukh Khan has been in the industry for the past 29 years. He has worked in many Bollywood blockbuster films and has shared screen space with many actresses.

Today (02), on his 56th birthday, let’s look at the list of five actresses with whom SRK’s pairing was loved by audiences the most…

Shah Rukh Khan – Kajol

We have to start the list with the jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular Bollywood jodis. They have been a part of successful films like Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Dilwale. Reportedly, the two will be teaming up for Rajkumar Hirani’s next, and we simply can’t wait to watch them on the big screen again.

Shah Rukh Khan – Juhi Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s jodi is the iconic one, but SRK surely looked cute with Juhi Chawla. The two have featured in many films like Darr, Duplicate, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Bhoothnath, One 2 ka Four, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Yes Boss, Ram Jaane, and Paheli (not paired opposite each other).

Shah Rukh Khan – Madhuri Dixit

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit have been a part of movies like Anjaam, Koyla, Dil To Pagal Hai, Devdas, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Both the actors shared great chemistry on the big screen in all these films.

Shah Rukh Khan – Rani Mukerji

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, Paheli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Veer Zaara (not paired opposite each other), Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji’s jodi was loved in all these movies. They made a great pair on the silver screen and SRK and Mukerji’s fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite jodi on the big screen again.

Shah Rukh Khan – Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have featured in three movies together, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. In all the three films, their chemistry was the highlight, and now, we are keen to watch them in Pathan.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TOP LISTS
Films to look forward to in November 2021
TOP LISTS
5 Indian horror web series that you can binge-watch on Halloween
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: 5 songs of Raveena Tandon that will instantly make you miss the 90s
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Five Pan-India films of Prabhas set to take his stardom to next level
TOP LISTS
Karan Kundrra to Shamita Shetty: Here’s looking at four strong contenders on Bigg Boss 15
TOP LISTS
Five reasons Karan Kundrra is the ultimate king of Bigg Boss 15
TOP LISTS
5 Indian actors set to star in major Hollywood projects
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: 5 songs in which Pooja Hegde showcased her fantastic dance moves
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: 5 films in which Sharad Kelkar impressed us with his performance
TOP LISTS
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be on your playlist…
TOP LISTS
From Konda Polam to Rashmi Rocket to Bhramam, movies to look forward to…
TOP LISTS
Lata Mangeshkar: 10 songs of the Nightingale of India you should listen to…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
15-year-old boy charged with murder in east London
Birthday Special: 5 actresses with whom Shah Rukh Khan’s pairing…
Amit Shah, family spend time at BAPS Mandir in Gujarat
Warrington Borough Council gets first female BAME officer
Young people have ‘every right to be angry’, says Alok…
Buttler says Sri Lanka ton ‘right up there’