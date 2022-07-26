Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Birmingham taxi driver jailed for having sex with teen after getting her to drink

The victim attempted suicide following the incident

Mohammed Zubair (Image credit: WMP)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A taxi driver of a Birmingham suburb has been sentenced to six years of imprisonment for having sex with a vulnerable teenage girl after deliberately getting her to drink alcohol.

Mohammed Zubair is also put on the sex offender register for life.

Birmingham Crown Court heard that the married 58-year-old man took advantage of the situation when the girl, 14, was sick and lying on a sofa at a house in Birmingham.

The girl was “conscious and was able to understand what was going on,” prosecutor Sarah Allen, adding that Zubair then had sex with the teenager and that it was her first sexual experience.

The offender’s action had a detrimental effect on the girl’s mental health and she attempted to end her life following the incident.

“She recalls that he was talking inappropriately about sex life with his partner, making sex videos and about other underage girls,” Birmingham Mail quoted Allen as saying.

Judge Richard Bond said in his judgement that Zubair, being “a gentleman who does not drink alcohol yourself” was fully aware of the effects of alcohol on the young girl.

“The incident has had a real effect upon your victim who has talked about wanting to go to hell and feeling disgusted by what you did. You targeted a particularly vulnerable girl,” the judge said.

“You ensured she would comply with your urges by ensuring that she was drunk and having seen that she had been sick, you took complete advantage of her. You were made aware on at least one occasion that she said no during the incident.”

Appearing for Zubair, Jonathan Barker said his client regretted his behaviour and was remorseful.

Barker said Zubair’s last conviction in 2014 was related to his taxi driving work and that it wasn’t relevant to the current case.

He said his client suffered from ill health and committed “the offence was out of character.”

