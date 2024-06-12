  • Wednesday, June 12, 2024
HEALTH

WHO confirms bird flu case in Indian child

The WHO stated that the child had contact with poultry both at home and in the surrounding environment.

This marks the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu in India, with the first case reported in 2019, according to the WHO. (Representational image from Reuters)

By: Vivek Mishra

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Tuesday that a case of human infection with bird flu caused by the H9N2 virus was identified in a four-year-old child in West Bengal, India.

The child was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit of a local hospital in February, experiencing severe respiratory issues, high fever, and abdominal cramps.

After three months of diagnosis and treatment, the patient was discharged, according to the WHO.

The WHO stated that the child had contact with poultry both at home and in the surrounding environment. No respiratory illness symptoms were reported among family members and other contacts of the child.

Information on the child’s vaccination status and details of antiviral treatment were not available at the time of reporting, the WHO added.

This marks the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu in India, with the first case reported in 2019, according to the WHO.

The H9N2 virus usually causes mild illness, but the WHO noted that further sporadic human cases could occur due to the prevalence of this avian influenza virus in poultry across various regions.

An immediate response from the Indian health ministry was not available during late hours.

(Reuters)

