Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar to host the digital version of Salman Khan’s reality show

Karan Johar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

A few weeks ago, it was announced that a digital version of Bigg Boss is going to stream on Voot. A couple of days ago, a promo featuring Salman Khan was released in which he revealed that before Bigg Boss season 15 starts airing on television, Bigg Boss OTT will take place.

Now, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT have announced that Karan Johar will be hosting the digital version of the show. Voot tweeted, “#BiggBossOTT hoga itna over the top that only someone ekdum over the top could have matched the vibe. The one and only @karanjohar , joins #BBOTT as the host. Ab toh itna crazy, itna over the top hoga ki aap soch bhi nahi sakte. #BBOtt #BBOttOnVoot #Voot @vootselect.”

#BiggBossOTT hoga itna over the top that only someone ekdum over the top could have matched the vibe. 🔥🔥 The one and only @karanjohar, joins #BBOTT as the host. Ab toh itna crazy, itna over the top hoga ki aap soch bhi nahi sakte. 🤫 #BBOtt #BBOttOnVoot #Voot @vootselect pic.twitter.com/8M1NqsYS2S — Voot (@justvoot) July 24, 2021

In a statement, Karan said, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top. It’s my mother’s dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!”

Karan has hosted and judged many shows, so it will surely be interesting to watch him as the host of Bigg Boss OTT.

Talking about Karan’s movies, the filmmaker is all set to direct a film titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.