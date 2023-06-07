Website Logo
Big B shares reason behind greeting fans at Jalsa barefoot

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian cinema thespian Amitabh Bachchan has been greeting his fans outside his residence in Mumbai, Jalsa, every Sunday for several years now.

He always greets his fans with bare feet and finally, he has revealed the reason behind this. He also shared a picture on his Instagram handle.

Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, Big B posted a photo of his Sunday ritual of greeting his fans outside Jalsa. In the caption, he wrote, “… they ask me somewhat contentiously, ‘who goes out to meet fans bare feet’? I tell them: ‘I do. You go to the temple bare feet… my well-wishers on Sunday are my temple’!! ‘You got a problem with that !!!’.”

 

The actor can be seen dressed in a white kurta set that he paired with a blue and red jacket. Amitabh can be seen pointing towards the crowd in the image.

Amitabh’s post impressed fans and flooded the comment section with beautiful messages.

“Lovely Caption “, one of the users wrote.

Another fan commented, “Amitabh Bachchan, they ask me somewhat contentiously …. Who out….”

“it’s priceless.”, a social media user wrote.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is presently working with director Nag Ashwin on his film Project K, which also features Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in lead roles. The megastar will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s next courtroom drama film Section 84.

