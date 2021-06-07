Bhumika Chawla denies the reports of being approached for Bigg Boss 15

Bhumika Chawla (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

There were reports doing the rounds that actress Bhumika Chawla has been approached to be a contestant in Bigg Boss season 15. However, the actress took to Twitter to clarify that she hasn’t been approached for the reality show.

Bhumika tweeted, “FAKE NEWS -No I have not been offered Big Boss -NO WONT DO IT IF OFFERED . I was offered season 1, 2 ,3 &later some time again &refused to do all .I haven’t been offered this time & I still won’t do it . I’m a public personality -but Am very private to have cameras on me 24/7.”

FAKE NEWS -No I have not been offered Big Boss -NO WONT DO IT IF OFFERED . I was offered season 1, 2 ,3 &later some time again &refused to do all .I haven’t been offered this time & I still won’t do it . I’m a public personality -but Am very private to have cameras on me 24/7 . pic.twitter.com/xemG2HJYFu — Bhumika Chawla (@bhumikachawlat) June 6, 2021

Bhumika is a big name down South and has also featured in Hindi films. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Tere Naam. Later, she starred in Hindi films like Run, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Family, Gandhi My Father, and others. Her last Hindi film was the 2019 release Khamoshi which also featured Prabhudeva and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The actress will next be seen in films like Kannai Nambathey, Seetimaarr, Idhe Maa Katha, and Operation Majnu.

Talking about Bigg Boss, it is one of the most famous reality shows on Indian television. Salman Khan has been hosting the show since season four.

Television actress Rubina Dilaik was the winner of Bigg Boss season 14. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting for season 15, and this time along with celebrities even commoners will be there in the house.