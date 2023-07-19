Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar to soon launch non-profit foundation

The actress will be next seen in The Lady Killer, a film which also stars Arjun Kapoor.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has announced that she will launch a non-profit foundation that will help empower “those who have dedicated their lives to protect the earth and our country”.

The actor, known for her performances in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Badhaai Do, made the announcement on the occasion of her 34th birthday.

The organisation, called The Bhumi Foundation, will be launched in the coming months, a press release stated.

“Actual change can only happen when we start taking accountability for our actions and step forward to do right by society and humanity at large. I want to do right by my planet and try to leave a better one for the future generations.

“I resolve to do so through my non-profit organisation – The Bhumi Foundation which will be launched in the next couple of months. I would be humbled if The Bhumi Foundation could play a prominent role in saving the environment by empowering those who have dedicated their lives to protect earth and our country,” the actor said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Going forward, a portion of her earnings from her films, brand endorsements and any other revenue stream will go towards the foundation, she added.

“As a climate warrior and a fellow dweller on planet Earth, I want to do everything in my capacity to drive awareness, ignite conversations and create real change to build a sustainable environment.

“When The Bhumi Foundation launches, it will help an army of climate conservationists and environmentalists who share a unified vision of working for the planet and heal it from our past and present actions,” Pednekar said.

The actress will be next seen in The Lady Killer, a film which also stars Arjun Kapoor.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar’s cinema
NEWS
Best web series award included to International Film Festival of India
Hollywood News
Deepika to skip ‘Project K’ showcase at SDCC amid SAG-AFTRA strike
Hollywood News
Netflix drops Alia Bhatt’s first-look poster from ‘Heart of Stone’
FILM
Tamil actor Abbas on quitting films and driving taxis in New Zealand
Entertainment
Salman Khan a big driving force in the rise of streaming platform
FILM
‘‘RRR’ was incredible, it blew me away,’ says Simu Liu
NEWS
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan to lead Pakistan’s first Netflix original
NEWS
Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries
Entertainment
Birthday Special: A look at most memorable performances of Priyanka
Entertainment
‘It’s not a propaganda film’: ‘Ajmer 92’ director
FILM
Deepika Padukone’s first look from ‘Project K’ unveiled
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW