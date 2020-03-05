Bhumi Pednekar psyched up about Durgavati

After a hugely successful 2019, Bhumi Pednekar is excited about 2020 as she has some interesting projects lined up for release. She is currently shooting for her upcoming film Durgavati which started shooting a couple of weeks ago.

Though the makers have not announced it officially, Durgavati is a Hindi remake of Telugu film Bhaagamathie which hit the marquee in 2018 and turned out to be a huge hit at the box-office. Bhumi Pednekar has stepped into the shoes of Anushka Shetty for the Hindi remake.

The actress recently shared how excited she is for the upcoming scary horror. “I cannot wait to be on the sets of Durgavati. The character is embedded in my system now. It is such a different genre and the film is entirely riding on my shoulders. Coming from a successful Telugu film, Durgavati is a huge responsibility for me. I have a great team to work with,” she said.

Durgavati is being helmed by G. Ashok who also called the shots for the original film, Bhaagamathie. Aside from Bhumi Pednekar, the movie also has Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, Karan Kapadia and Jisshu on its star cast. Superstar Akshay Kumar, who worked with Bhumi Pednekar on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), is rumoured to have a guest appearance in the movie.

Durgavati is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment respectively. Though the makers have not announced the official release date of the film, the film is expected to enter cinemas towards the end of the year. An official announcement is awaited though.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in Balaji Motion Pictures’ much-delayed film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the movie also stars Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead role.