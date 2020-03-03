Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana to reteam?

According to reports, Ayushmann Khurrana, who can be currently seen in his latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020), has given his nod to a new film, titled Stree Rog Vibhag.

Reportedly, the talented actor has been locked to headline the film which will be bankrolled by Junglee Pictures, the same production house which produced Badhaai Ho (2018) with the actor. The movie will be a social dramedy. And if reports are to be believed, Bhumi Pednekar has also joined the star cast of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Feb 13, 2020 at 8:26am PST

Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Durgavati, has blocked her dates in June for Stree Rog Vibhag. Though there is no update on her character in the upcoming movie, she is certainly essaying an important role. If the news of her signing the film is indeed true, it will mark her fourth collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana.

For the uninitiated, Bhumi Pednekar made her silver screen debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana with Yash Raj Films’ Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. She then went on to work with him in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Bala (2019).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Feb 28, 2020 at 4:59am PST

If reports are to be believed, Stree Rog Vibhag stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of a gynaecologist. The plot revolves around him when he decides to give a shelter to a runaway girl. The script has been penned by Saurabh Bharat.

The film will mark the directorial debut of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap. The makers are looking at taking the film on the floor by the end of the year. If all goes well, Stree Rog Vibhag will enter theatres in 2021.

Newcomer Alaya F, who made her debut earlier this year with Jawaani Jaaneman (2020), will also be pairing alongside Ayushmann in this film.