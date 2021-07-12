Bhuj – The Pride Of India trailer: This Ajay Devgn starrer looks like a perfect patriotic film

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranita Subhash will be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 13th August 2021.

On Monday, the makers released the trailer of the film. Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans.

The actor tweeted, “When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia. Trailer out now : https://youtube.com/watch?v=XPY-77FJa94 Releasing on 13th August only on @DisneyplusHSVIP #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.”

When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! 💯

Well, the trailer of Bhuj: The Pride of India is amazing. It keeps us hooked for those 3 minutes 21 seconds.

All the actors have been given a good scope in the trailer. Ajay Devgn is damn good, Sonakshi Sinha as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya is excellent, Sanjay Dutt is back with a bang, and Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranita Subhash leave a mark.

But, the show-stealer is Nora Fatehi. We have seen Nora mainly in dance numbers and even in Bhuj we will get to see her dance moves, but apart from that Nora plays a pivotal role in the movie, and in the trailer, she stands out.

While most of the things in the trailer are impressive, the VFX could have been better. Let’s hope that in the movie the VFX turns out to be good.