Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 402,728
Total Cases 30,585,229
Today's Fatalities 723
Today's Cases 39,796
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 402,728
Total Cases 30,585,229
Today's Fatalities 723
Today's Cases 39,796

Entertainment

Bhoot Police set for direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar

Bhoot Police Poster (Photo credit: Ramesh Taurani/Instagram)

By: MohnishSingh

After much speculation, it has been confirmed that the eagerly awaited horror-comedy film Bhoot Police will have its direct-to-digital premiere on the streaming media platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The makers made the official announcement today on 5th July by dropping the first look posters of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s characters.

While Khan will be seen playing the role of Vibhooti in the film, Arjun Kapoor plays a character named Chiraunji. This is the first time when both actors are working together on a film.

Aside from Khan and Kapoor, Bhoot Police also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The horror-comedy was earlier slated for a theatrical release on September 10, 2021. However, the makers have now decided to release it digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about the release, producer Ramesh Taurani told a publication, “Look, I was supposed to release Bhoot Police in September 2021. I felt that it would be better in the present scenario if I stick to my original month. So yes, Bhoot Police will be released on OTT mostly in September or October.”

Director Pawan Kirpalani said in a statement: “I am thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand-new avatars they will portray in this film.”

Apart from Bhoot Police, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in filmmaker Om Raut’s next Adipurush. The magnum-opus stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Khan as Lankesh, also knows as Ravan. He will also star in the official remake of the successful Tamil film Vikram Vedha (2017).

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, next stars in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. A sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, the action thriller also features John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria on the cast.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Confirmed: Priyadarshan to roll his next with Akshay Kumar in 2021
Entertainment
“I have a problem with the portrayal of bubbly girls in cinema,” says Haseen Dillruba…
Entertainment
“This is one of the meatiest characters I got a chance to perform,” says Mrunal…
Entertainment
Post Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra to topline yet another actioner from Dharma Productions
Entertainment
Shefali Shah joins Alia Bhatt on the sets of Darlings
Entertainment
She season 2: Shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s series is underway
Entertainment
Karan Johar to announce his next directorial on 6th July
Entertainment
Dinesh Vijan acquires the film rights of Anuja Chauhan’s novel Club You To…
Entertainment
Mohanlal teams up with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for a movie titled 12th…
Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor ropes in Alaya F for the Hindi remake of Kannada film…
Entertainment
Title of Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyanarayan Ki Katha to be changed
Entertainment
Jassi Gill joins the cast of ZEE Studios’ Punjabi rom-com Fuffad Ji
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Maana Patel thrilled to be India’s first female swimmer at…
La Liga returns to traditional TV in India as Facebook…
Indian priest, 84, held under anti-terror law dies
There’s no reason to remove Shastri if he is doing…
Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India’s flag bearers at…
Confirmed: Priyadarshan to roll his next with Akshay Kumar in…