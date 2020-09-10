Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to resume production in October

When India went into complete lockdown in March in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, everything came to a grinding halt, including all production activities across the country.

The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which began its principal photography on 9 October 2019, was being shot in Lucknow when the lockdown came into force. The makers had no option but to put the shoot on hold at once. But as the film industry tries to crawl back to normalcy, the news is coming in that the horror-comedy could be resuming shoot next month.

“We had created a haveli in Lucknow. Now that the monsoon is over, we will have to restructure the set and polish it before we start shooting. It needs a little bit of work. I will initiate talks with my art directors on the way forward,” director Anees Bazmee told an entertainment magazine.

Earlier, Bazmee was planning to wait till December to resume production. However, the filmmaker now seems to have changed his mind and is set to expedite the process of resumption.

“We have decided to accelerate the process and resume shoot as soon as possible; it could be next month. The producers are working out the logistics while we get the combination dates of actors,” added the filmmaker.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, as the title suggests itself, is a sequel to the superhit horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). The Priyadarshan directorial featured Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, and Shiney Ahuja in central characters and set the box-office on fire upon release.

In addition to Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the sequel also stars seasoned actress Tabu in an important character. Well-known producer Bhushan Kumar is bankrolling the hugely anticipated project under his production house, T-Series Films.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.