Highlights:



Akshata Murty Sunak has been appointed patron of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan London.

Vinod Thakrar, chairman of the Lohana Charitable Foundation, has become the organisation's vice-chairman.

Akshata's work spans entrepreneurship, philanthropy, education and cultural heritage.

She was appointed a Trustee of the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2025 and co-founded The Richmond Project.

Thakrar is a Trustee of The Bhavan and chairs its Marketing and Publicity Committee.

Established in 1972, The Bhavan promotes Indian classical music, dance, languages and traditional art forms in the UK.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan London, popularly known as The Bhavan, has appointed entrepreneur and philanthropist Akshata Murty Sunak as its Patron and community leader Vinod Thakrar as Vice-Chairman, bringing two individuals with distinct experience in cultural philanthropy, education and community leadership into prominent positions at the institution.

The appointments come as the London-based organisation looks to expand its cultural and educational programmes, reach new audiences and strengthen its position as a leading centre for Indian arts and culture in the United Kingdom.

For Akshata, the patronage builds on her interest in Indian heritage, traditional craftsmanship and education. For Thakrar, the appointment marks a further step in his longstanding association with The Bhavan, where he has already been involved in its executive and committee-level work.

Subhanu Saxena, Chairman of The Bhavan, welcomed both appointments, highlighting Thakrar's contribution to the organisation and expressing confidence in their support for its future.

“We are delighted to welcome Akshata Murty Sunak as Patron and Vinod Thakrar as Vice-Chairman as we build for the future. Vinod has made a tremendous impact since joining The Bhavan’s Executive Committee, and I look forward to his continued support for The Bhavan as Vice-Chairman.”

Akshata Murty Sunak: A focus on heritage, philanthropy and education

The Bhavan

Akshata Murty Sunak is an entrepreneur and philanthropist whose interests span business, education, arts and culture. Her appointment as Patron of The Bhavan brings a prominent figure with an established interest in cultural heritage into the organisation's leadership.

Her engagement with the arts and heritage has included work involving Indian artisans and traditional craftsmanship. She has also been associated with the Murty Trust and the Murty Classical Library of India, initiatives connected with preserving and promoting Indian cultural and literary heritage.

In 2025, Akshata was appointed a Trustee of the Victoria and Albert Museum, one of the UK's leading institutions dedicated to art, design and performance. The appointment reflected her interest in cultural heritage and adds to her involvement in the wider cultural landscape.

Beyond the arts, she is the co-founder of The Richmond Project, a charity focused on improving numeracy across the United Kingdom. The initiative reflects her involvement in education and efforts to address an important area of learning.

Her role at The Bhavan is expected to draw on these interests, particularly the preservation of Indian heritage and the promotion of cultural and educational connections between India and the UK.

As Patron, she will be associated with an organisation that has spent more than five decades providing a platform for Indian classical music, dance, languages and traditional art forms in Britain. Her appointment also comes at a time when cultural institutions are seeking to engage younger audiences and make traditional art forms accessible to wider communities.

Vinod Thakrar: From community leadership to a wider role at The Bhavan

The Bhavan

Vinod Thakrar's appointment as Vice-Chairman builds on his existing involvement with The Bhavan and his experience across charitable organisations and community initiatives.

An established community leader, Thakrar has held several positions in the charitable and voluntary sector. He is Chairman of the Lohana Charitable Foundation and a former President of the Lohana Community North London (LCNL).

His work in community organisations has focused on youth participation, leadership development and community service. These areas have formed an important part of his engagement with charitable and community initiatives.

At The Bhavan, Thakrar is already a Trustee and has taken on responsibilities across several committees. He serves as Chairman of the Marketing and Publicity Committee and is also a member of the Fundraising Sub-Committee and the Audit & Finance Committee.

His appointment as vice-chairman therefore formalises a broader leadership role within an organisation with which he has developed a longstanding association. His experience in community engagement, fundraising and organisational work is expected to support The Bhavan's plans to strengthen its programmes and connections.

The appointment also places him in a key position to contribute to the organisation's development, drawing on his networks and understanding of the communities it serves.

The Bhavan's cultural role in the UK

Established in London in 1972, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan is a registered charity and an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation. Based in a converted Victorian church in West Kensington, it has developed into a centre for Indian arts and cultural education.

Its programmes include specialist training in Indian classical music, dance, languages and other traditional art forms. It also hosts performances, exhibitions, workshops and cultural events throughout the year, bringing together emerging talent and internationally acclaimed artists.

The organisation aims to widen participation in the arts, encourage intercultural understanding and ensure that Indian artistic traditions continue to thrive within the UK's diverse cultural landscape.

The appointments of Akshata Murty Sunak and Vinod Thakrar bring together experience in philanthropy, education, cultural heritage and community leadership. As The Bhavan looks towards its next phase of development, both are expected to play a role in supporting its ambition to broaden its reach and sustain its contribution to Indian arts and culture in Britain.