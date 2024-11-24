Bestway’s £100,000 donation to help disadvantaged youth

The donation was raised through the company’s annual Ascot Charity Race Day in June.

Bestway Foundation has donated £100,000 to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Duke of Edinburgh’s Award has received £100,000 from Bestway Foundation to help youngsters facing financial and social barriers join the programme, marking over three decades of support from the wholesale giant.

The donation, presented at Bestway Group’s London headquarters last week, was raised through the company’s annual Ascot Charity Race Day in June.

The event, which drew 750 attendees from Bestway’s business network, celebrated its 31st year of fundraising in 2024.

Lord Zameer Choudrey, Bestway Group’s chief executive, highlighted the company’s long-standing relationship with the youth achievement programme.

“We have worked with The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) for over 30 years and take great pride in the Gold Partner status we hold,” he said. “During this time we have experienced first-hand the incredible work the charity does in preparing our young people for the future.”

The funds will support DofE’s Resilience Fund, which provides free places and additional support for young people facing barriers to participation. These include financial constraints, additional needs, and caring responsibilities.

Alex McDowell, DofE’s fundraising director, said, “The DofE equips young people with the skills, confidence, and self-belief to help them take on today’s toughest challenges. We want to ensure every young person has the chance to take part, no matter who they are or where they live.”

Dawood Pervez, managing director of Bestway Wholesale, stressed the programme’s growth and impact. “Millions of young people from across the UK in schools, community groups, young offender institutions and workplaces have had the opportunity to build resilience and gain lifelong belief in themselves through the DofE,” he said.

The cheque presentation was attended by senior figures from both organisations, including Ruth Marvel OBE, chief executive of DofE, and Sir Anwar Pervez OBE, chairman of Bestway Group.

The Ascot Charity Race Day has supported 27 different charities since its inception in 1994. It remains one of Bestway Wholesale’s largest corporate events, drawing consistent support from supplier partners.

Bestway Foundation, established in 1987 by Sir Anwar Pervez as the charitable arm of Bestway Group, focuses on supporting education and healthcare initiatives. The foundation has donated more than £35 million to charitable causes, including donations to charities, hospitals and schools, as well as funding university scholarships. Bestway Group alone has contributed over £15m to the foundation in the UK.

Lord Choudrey stressed the central role of charitable giving in Bestway’s operations. “Charity is at the core of what we do at Bestway, and our annual Charity Race Day cements the ongoing work to such great organisations,” he said.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award helps young people develop skills and confidence through various activities and challenges outside the classroom.