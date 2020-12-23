Best books of 2020 by unique writers that made an impact

A LITERARY ROUND-UP OF WORK FROM GREAT BRITISH AUTHORS AND THE INTERNATIONAL NOVEL EVERYONE WAS TALKING ABOUT GLOBALLY







by MITA MISTRY

READING has rocketed in popularity during lockdown and there have been plenty of great books by talented writers to choose from in 2020.

Fabulous fiction has been providing an escape into another world and been able companions for those stuck indoors.







Eastern Eye went back through the last 12 months to find the top 10 stories by British authors that have risen above the rest, including the 2020 book of the year.

Red Pill by Hari Kunzru: The acclaimed author’s sixth novel is a thought-provoking offering that is cleverly divided into different sections and described as a story about searching for order in a world framed by madness. One reviewer described it as ‘a tense, absorbing tale of paranoia and dislocation, madness and obsession’. But more than that, it is an unpredictable novel about finding oneself during uncertain times, which is what we are living in now and offers up a very different, but relatable perspective of the world.







Wanderland by Jini Reddy: Walking in nature became a big thing during a lockdown-driven year and that is why this stunning book arrived at just the right time. The refreshing book about searching for the magical in Britain’s landscape combines a personal memoir with nature and travel writing, taking the reader on a journey around Britain in search of the wild and the mystical. Apart from being an engaging journey, it is a joyful book of charming descriptions and got a well-deserved short-list for the 2020 Wainwright Prize.







Anisha Accidental Detective by Serena Patel: For decades, there has been debates about the lack of relatable South Asian characters in children’s books. Talented author Serena Patel did her part to rectify that with a loveable 10-year-old detective named Anisha and her larger-than-life South Asian family. This acclaimed first book is the beginning of a journey for the central character and was quickly followed with the second offering Anisha, Accidental Detective – School’s Cancelled, which also released in 2020.

Stone Cold Trouble by Amer Anwar: A new wave of writers are offering up something new in the crime genre with stories rooted within the British Asian community. One standout novel in the genre was delivered by talented author Amer Anwar and is a follow-up to his acclaimed debut Brothers In Blood. The gritty story set in West London picks up a few months after the first one and sees the two protagonists getting mixed up in more trouble. The free-flowing book offers a perspective of the South Asian community far removed from clichés that we are used to.

Kika & Me: How one extraordinary guide dog changed my world by Amit Patel: Perhaps, the best stories are ones based on real life and this autobiographical offering was massively inspiring. The well-written story of a doctor who loses his sight and how a guide dog positively impacts his life is an emotion-filled journey, which shows there is always hope even during the darkest times. Love shines through the pages of a book that took readers by surprise and stayed with them long after it had ended.

You People by Nikita Lalwani: Born in Rajasthan and raised in Cardiff, the talented writer released her third novel You People to great acclaim earlier this year and it was described by one reviewer as, ‘a moving, authentic, humane novel, which raises fundamental questions about what it means to be kind in an unkind world’. The simple story set in a London pizzeria largely staffed by undocumented immigrants asks important questions and examines human relationships really well, at a time when a lot of people are self-reflecting.

Family Tree by Sairish Hussain: One of the best debut novels came from a bright new literary voice born and brought up in Bradford. Hussain tells the deeply moving tale of a single father coping with the loss of his wife and trying to bring up his two young children. Although the multi-generational story is centred on a Muslim family, the emotions that come across on the page are relatable and one reviewer summed it up best by saying, ‘we all bleed the same’.

Hashim & Family by Shahnaz Ahsan: Born and raised in West Yorkshire, the British author wanted to write a novel that reflected her heritage and the result was this familiar novel about an immigrant Bangladeshi family through different generations. The human drama opens up another window into past experiences of a pioneering generation, who laid the foundation for the multi-cultural Britain we have today. One reviewer described it as ‘a celebration of female friendship as well as the often-unsung heroism of migrant experiences’.

Run Rebel by Manjeet Mann: From the protagonist starting off as a bully to the story being in verse, this unique book broke the rules and did it wonderfully well. The fast-paced power-packed novel keeps readers engaged and takes them on a journey of a girl who is ready to fight back. It deals with various issues, including domestic abuse, really well and although it is heart breaking, it has hope. Published via Penguin’s award-winning WriteNow scheme, one reviewer wrote, “this is one of those stories that truly makes you sit back and think.”

BRITISH BOOK OF THE YEAR

The Girl and the Goddess – Stories and Poems of Divine by Nikita Gill: Eastern Eye’s book of the year is a masterpiece of writing from a talented poet who takes her already advanced craft across new horizons, with a story told in poetic verse. The innovative book follows a Kashmiri girl in post-partition India from childhood to womanhood, delves into ancient mythology and has empowering thoughts, which are still relevant today. The coming-of-age story exudes feminine power and cements Gill’s position as an important literary voice.

INTERNATIONAL BOOK OF THE YEAR

Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi: The Booker Prize short-listed novel is a stunning debut from an American writer based in India, who explores the legacy of a toxic mother. The story set across two time periods looks at a woman who badly neglects her daughter after joining a cult and in the modern day, when that same child, scared by the past, has to look after the mother who never cared for her, when she develops dementia. The book has won rave reviews, with one writing, ‘not a single sentence in the book can be omitted.”





