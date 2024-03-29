  • Friday, March 29, 2024
Espionage drama ‘Berlin’ to be screened at Red Lorry Film Fest

The film stars Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, Kabir Bedi, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

Berlin Poster (Image Source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

After a well-received performance at International Film Festivals across the globe, Atul Sabharwal’s espionage drama Berlin will be screened at the Red Lorry Film Festival.

This espionage drama unravels a tale of deception, betrayal, and redemption set against the backdrop of the Cold War era. It stars Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, Kabir Bedi, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

The Film Festival spotlights a power-packed slate of over 100 illustrious titles that will serve as enchanting gateways, offering glimpses into diverse cultures, perspectives, and storytelling legacies, a release said.

A large section of this lineup comprises titles making their debut on the Indian silver screen following their international theatrical releases, alongside exclusive titles commencing their theatrical journey at Red Lorry Film Festival, it said.

Ishwak Singh stated, “Being a part of Berlin has been an extraordinarily enriching journey. Portraying the complexity of a character silenced by circumstance was a profound challenge. I am really excited to bring “Berlin” to the dreamy city of Mumbai! Congratulations to the entire team for this feat!”

Director Atul Sabharwal expressed his gratitude. “The acceptance of Berlin at the Red Lorry Film Festival is truly humbling. It reflects the universal themes and emotional depth of our story that resonates with audiences worldwide as we witnessed at premieres in Los Angeles, London, and Canada. I am eagerly looking forward to sharing our labour of love with our very own Mumbaikars again.”

Reflecting on the film’s journey, Aparshakti Khurana added, “Working on Berlin has been absolutely beautiful, it allowed me to explore the depths of resilience, and having it selected for the Red Lorry Film Festival is a testament to the collective effort of our entire team. I am thrilled to witness the audience’s reaction at the Red Lorry Film Festival.”

