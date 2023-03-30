Website Logo
  Thursday, March 30, 2023
Bellamkonda Sreenivas unveils teaser of his debut Bollywood film Chatrapathi

The film is an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title which was helmed by the RRR director SS Rajamouli and starred Prabhas and Shriya Saran in lead roles.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas in Chatrapathi

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of the upcoming Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s successful Telugu-language film Chatrapathi unveiled the teaser of the film on Thursday. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who is known for his performances in films like Sita, Alludu Adhurs, Kavacham, and many more.

Taking to Twitter, Bellamkonda Sreenivas treated fans to the teaser video.

The action-packed teaser of Chatrapathi introduces audiences to the key character essayed by Bellamkonda. He is seen donning an intense avatar and performing some high-octane action and jaw-dropping stunts.

The Hindi remake is helmed by V.V. Vinayak and is all set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023.

Chatrapathi tells the story of a protagonist who rose against oppression to become a saviour of immigrants that suffered massive exploitation.

It also stars Nusshratt Bharuccha, Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, and Shivam Patil, among others.

On his experience working in the film, Sreenivas Bellamkonda said, “I’m happy to make my Bollywood debut with a special film like ‘Chatrapathi’ which is a highly thrilling and engaging mass action entertainer. Every moment working on this film was as exciting as it was challenging and we are happy to finally present it to audiences across India.”

Producer Dr Jayantilal Gada added, “SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi was an ideal project to reimagine for a Pan-India audience. Apart from introducing the extremely talented Sreenivas Bellamkonda to an entirely new market, the film also has all the essential components of a mainstream entertainer. We at Pen Studios are overjoyed to bring “Chatrapathi” to cinema enthusiasts all around the nation.”

The film is an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title which was helmed by the RRR director SS Rajamouli and starred Prabhas and Shriya Saran in lead roles.

Eastern Eye

