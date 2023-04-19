Website Logo
  Wednesday, April 19, 2023
‘Before being an actor and a mother, I am me’: Mahira Khan

She said that though she is a public figure, she is an individual first.

Mahira Khan (Photo credit: ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who was most recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan, said in a recent interview that she enjoys being an actor despite unnecessary trolling and various other setbacks her profession entails.

“I have never ever in my entire career thought, ‘I wish I didn’t do this’.  I love what I do, I enjoy my job, I love the people I work with, I get to play all these characters, and I get to meet people who are so creative. I don’t know if I would have thrived anywhere else, apart from an environment that was creative,” Khan said during her recent interview.

She added that though she is a public figure, she is an individual first. “I am my fans, but I am also myself. Before me being an actor, before me being a mother even, I am me, and then I am all these other things,” she said.

Khan said that she at times finds delivering emotionally charged scenes on sets difficult especially when she herself is dealing with her own emotional baggage. “What I find hard is that as an actor, there are times when you are working, you’re delivering all this heavy stuff – you’re not only carrying emotional baggage from your home or your life, but you’re also taking on the emotional baggage of your character and then you’re on set. Sometimes, you’re just angry. And sometimes it’s not your anger. Sometimes you’re sad, and sometimes it’s not your sadness – it’s your character’s sadness or your own. But because you’re in a position where everyone is looking at you and looking to you for that energy kindness or smiles, sometimes it’s draining,” she said.

