Website Logo
  • Sunday, October 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 452,124
Total Cases 34,067,719
Today's Fatalities 144
Today's Cases 14,146
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 452,124
Total Cases 34,067,719
Today's Fatalities 144
Today's Cases 14,146

CRICKET

BCCI chief Ganguly hopeful IPL 2022 will be held in India

File photo of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIAN cricket board president Sourav Ganguly expects next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) to be played in the country after the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to stage the second half of this year’s tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

The eight-team tournament with an estimated brand value of $6.8 billion was halted near its halfway mark in May after two franchises reported coronavirus cases.

The second half was subsequently shifted to the UAE, with Chennai Super Kings led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni winning their fourth IPL title by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in Friday’s (15) final in Dubai.

The league will add two more franchises in its next edition, and Ganguly was optimistic of hosting it back in India in front of boisterous crowds.

“I hope so, because it’s India’s tournament,” Ganguly said in an online conversation on Saturday (16).

“As much as you see the superb atmosphere in Dubai, it’s different in India. It’s absolutely madness in India with the stands full. We’d love to have it back in India.”

“I’m sure in the next seven-eight months, the Covid-19 situation will be very different, and we can host it in India with packed stands and the supporters pouring.”

The former India captain was speaking after launching a Twenty20 World Cup campaign for fantasy sports platforms My11Circle of which he is the brand ambassador.

Judging by the second half of the IPL, many believe the World Cup, to be co-hosted by the UAE and Oman, will prove to be a low-scoring tournament. But Ganguly begged to differ.

“I don’t think so. Maybe in Sharjah, it will be because of the wickets. But Dubai is an absolute belter,” Ganguly said.

“Abu Dhabi will be a great surface to bat on, and it’s going to be a great World Cup.”

The BCCI remains the host board of the World Cup, which also had to be shifted due to the pandemic.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Kohli banks on ‘priceless’ Bhuvneshwar and fearless Ashwin
CRICKET
Kohli hails impact of ‘inspirational’ mentor Dhoni
HEADLINE STORY
Rahul Dravid to become India’s next coach, report says
CRICKET
England eye T20 World Cup glory without talisman Stokes
IPL 2021
Kolkata beat Delhi in thrilling finish to reach third IPL final
Sports
Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain
Sports
Pakistan to summon spirit of 2009 for T20 title, says Afridi
IPL 2021
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after Bangalore’s IPL exit
CRICKET
England players ‘desperate’ to go to Australia for Ashes, says Woakes
CRICKET
Australia’s Test against Afghanistan ‘likely to be postponed’
CRICKET
Covid committee to decide on T20 World Cup matches, says ICC
Sports
Akila Dananjaya among 4 changes in Sri Lanka’s T20 squad
Eastern Eye

Videos

Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Kohli banks on ‘priceless’ Bhuvneshwar and fearless Ashwin
Kohli hails impact of ‘inspirational’ mentor Dhoni
British MP’s murder suspect held under Terrorism Act
BCCI chief Ganguly hopeful IPL 2022 will be held in…
Sadhguru: Sport inspires people to come together by ignoring differences
Imtiaz Ali appointed as ambassador of Russian Film Festival in…