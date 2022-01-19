Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 487,202
Total Cases 37,901,241
Today's Fatalities 441
Today's Cases 2,82,970
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 487,202
Total Cases 37,901,241
Today's Fatalities 441
Today's Cases 2,82,970

CRICKET

Bavuma, Van der Dussen tons help South Africa beat India in first ODI

Temba Bavuma celebrates after getting to his century. (REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham)

By: Sattwik Biswal

CAPTAIN Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen scored centuries and shared a partnership of 204 as hosts South Africa beat India by 31 runs in the first one-day international on Wednesday (19).

The home side elected to bat and posted 296 for four in their 50 overs, with Bavuma’s 110 from 143 balls the anchor to go with an unbeaten 129 not out off 96 from Van der Dussen, who scored his maiden ODI ton.

India started well as opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 79 from 84 balls and former captain Virat Kohli 51 from 63, but when they were dismissed the touring side struggled to keep up with the required run-rate and finished on 265 for eight.

Shardul Thakur provided resistance with an unbeaten 50 from 43 balls, but many of the Indian batsmen struggled for fluency on the slow wicket.

Andile Phehlukwayo (2-26) was the pick of the home attack and claimed the key wicket of Rishabh Pant (16), but Tabraiz Shamsi (2-52) and Lungi Ngidi (2-64) also played their part.

“It was a nice game actually. There was so much to learn,” new India captain KL Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

“We started off well but couldn’t get wickets in the middle (of the South African innings).

“And then when we batted, our middle order couldn’t get going. I thought we would chase it down quite easily but the South Africans came back well.”

The home side’s innings was shaped by Bavuma, who was patient from the start after they were in trouble at 68-3 in the 18th over.

His stunning partnership of 204 from 183 balls with Van der Dussen, who was the aggressor with nine fours and four sixes, laid the platform for their above-par score.

They were particularly impressive in negating the Indian spinners, with seamer Jasprit Bumrah (2-48) the pick of the tourists’ attack.

“We played close to the perfect game. We can take a lot of confidence from what we did out there,” Bavuma said. “The partnership (with Van der Dussen) was probably the decider.”

The second match in the series will be played at the same venue on Friday, with the third and final one in Cape Town on Sunday. The results do not count towards the Cricket World Cup Super League.

Brief scores:

South Africa 296-4 in 50 overs (T. Bavuma 110, H. van der Dussen 129 not out; J. Bumrah 2-48)

India 265-8 in 50 overs (S. Dhawan 79, V. Kohli 51, S. Thakur 50 not out; L. Ngidi 2-64, T. Shamsi 2-52, A. Phehlukwayo 2-26)

Result: South Africa won by 31 runs

Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0

Toss: South Africa

Remaining matches:

January 21, Paarl

January 23, Cape Town

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Kohli ‘tends to quit’ when his captaincy is under threat: Manjrekar
CRICKET
England to investigate post-Ashes party in hotel
CRICKET
Kohli will have to give up his ego, says Kapil Dev
CRICKET
Deposed captains Kohli, De Kock gear up for one-day series
CRICKET
Root ‘sacrifices’ opportunity to enter IPL mega auction
CRICKET
India eyes next Test captain as Kohli era ends
CRICKET
Kohli steps downs as India Test captain
HEADLINE STORY
Rafiq says backlash he faced as racism whistleblower has deterred other victims
Sports
Captain Mominul warns Bangladesh despite historic Test win
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli’s India have ‘moved on’ from South Africa DRS controversy
CRICKET
Kohli and India angry over candid camera in third Test
HEADLINE STORY
South Africa beat India in third Test to win series 2-1
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Shama Amin quits BBC show on health grounds
Texas standoff: UK police release teenagers without charge
Air India cancels flights over US 5G deployment
Bavuma, Van der Dussen tons help South Africa beat India…
London mayor wants daily driving charge to meet climate targets
Omicron surge spoils India’s huge wedding season
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE