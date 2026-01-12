Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Barnsley’s Vimal Yoganathan set for Anfield return against Liverpool

The 19-year-old midfielder, who turns 20 on Tuesday, came through Liverpool’s academy after being scouted at the age of six.

Yoganathan

Earlier this season, Yoganathan became the first Tamil footballer to score in the EFL when he netted against Doncaster Rovers. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 12, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

VIMAL YOGANATHAN will return to Anfield on Monday when Barnsley face Liverpool, a ground where he spent seven years as a youth player before being released by the club.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who turns 20 on Tuesday, came through Liverpool’s academy after being scouted at the age of six. He was present when Brendan Rodgers was Liverpool manager and later served as a ball boy at Anfield in 2018, when Divock Origi scored a late winner against Everton.

“I remember seeing the draw and thinking ‘what the hell’, because I’ve had crazy luck with the draws,” Yoganathan tells BBC Sport. “People dream about stepping out at Anfield. I was a ball boy there when I was young, so it’ll be a memorable experience.”

Yoganathan has already played at Old Trafford and Wembley within the past year. Last season, he featured against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup and was part of Oldham’s promotion to League Two via the play-offs at Wembley while on loan.

“A lot of their players in their career may not even play at one of them, so it’s mad that I get to do all three in the space of just over a year,” he says.

Earlier this season, Yoganathan became the first Tamil footballer to score in the EFL when he netted against Doncaster Rovers. His family are from Sri Lanka, and he grew up in Trelawnyd in North Wales.

“It was tough [getting released],” he says. “Any lad who’s been released from a football club knows it’s one of the most devastating experiences, but it’s helped me overcome challenges.”

Barnsley have won on their last two visits to Anfield, with their most recent defeat there coming in 1959. Despite the gap between the sides, Yoganathan says the target is clear.

“We’re aiming for a win,” he says.

footballbarnsleyliverpoolvimal yoganathan

Related News

Rishabh Pant
Cricket

Rishabh Pant ruled out of New Zealand ODI series

Adithya Ashok India ODIs
Cricket

New Zealand's Adithya Ashok keen to test India knowledge in ODIs

England back Stokes McCullum
Cricket

England back Stokes and McCullum after Ashes defeat

India's World Cup triumph fuels surge in Women’s Premier League
Featured

India's World Cup triumph fuels surge in Women’s Premier League

More For You

Messi Kolkata statue

Messi will play a short friendly match in Kolkata before travelling to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. In Hyderabad he will attend a concert in his honour and play another friendly.

Twitter/X

Messi to unveil 21-metre statue on India GOAT Tour

LIONEL MESSI will unveil a 21-metre (70-foot) statue of himself in Kolkata on Saturday as he begins a three-day tour of India that has drawn large interest among fans.

The iron statue, showing Messi lifting the World Cup, is part of the GOAT Tour, which includes four Indian cities and a possible meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi. Messi, 38, will unveil the statue virtually for security reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us