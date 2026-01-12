Barnsley’s Vimal Yoganathan set for Anfield return against Liverpool

VIMAL YOGANATHAN will return to Anfield on Monday when Barnsley face Liverpool, a ground where he spent seven years as a youth player before being released by the club.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who turns 20 on Tuesday, came through Liverpool’s academy after being scouted at the age of six. He was present when Brendan Rodgers was Liverpool manager and later served as a ball boy at Anfield in 2018, when Divock Origi scored a late winner against Everton.

“I remember seeing the draw and thinking ‘what the hell’, because I’ve had crazy luck with the draws,” Yoganathan tells BBC Sport. “People dream about stepping out at Anfield. I was a ball boy there when I was young, so it’ll be a memorable experience.”

Yoganathan has already played at Old Trafford and Wembley within the past year. Last season, he featured against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup and was part of Oldham’s promotion to League Two via the play-offs at Wembley while on loan.

“A lot of their players in their career may not even play at one of them, so it’s mad that I get to do all three in the space of just over a year,” he says.

Earlier this season, Yoganathan became the first Tamil footballer to score in the EFL when he netted against Doncaster Rovers. His family are from Sri Lanka, and he grew up in Trelawnyd in North Wales.

“It was tough [getting released],” he says. “Any lad who’s been released from a football club knows it’s one of the most devastating experiences, but it’s helped me overcome challenges.”

Barnsley have won on their last two visits to Anfield, with their most recent defeat there coming in 1959. Despite the gap between the sides, Yoganathan says the target is clear.

“We’re aiming for a win,” he says.