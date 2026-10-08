BAPS biography of Pramukh Swami sets world record

A 13-VOLUME biography of His Holiness Param Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj, running to 8,848 pages and 2,146,447 words, has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the longest biography by a single author.

It was announced in London last Sunday (4) during celebrations marking the 93rd birth anniversary of HH Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual head of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

The Guinness World Records certificate was presented to HH Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj at OVO Arena Wembley in front of about 11,000 people. Tens of thousands more watched the presentation through a live webcast, a statement said.

Sanskrit scholar and BAPS Swami, Sadhu Adarshjivandas, PhD, wrote the biography titled Brahmaswarup Pramukh Swami Maharaj: Vistrut Jivan ane Karya.

It documents the 94-year life of HH Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj, who was born in 1921 and died in 2016. The work covers his spiritual leadership, service to communities, and his work in promoting peace, compassion, and harmony.

Guinness World Records senior adjudicator Carl Saville, who presented the certificate, said the organisation’s purpose was to document achievements that had not previously been recorded. “Today’s presentation for the Longest Biography by a Single Author has been a true pleasure, privilege and honour,” Saville said.

He said the record had “a powerful relevance” because of the scale of the work documented over HH Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s lifetime.

Sadhu Adarshjivandas said the focus should remain on HH Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj, rather than the author.

He described HH Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s life as one marked by “deep spirituality, profound humility and an unwavering commitment to global harmony, compassion and empathy”.

“It was an honour and a privilege to chronicle his divine life and enduring legacy,” he added.

More than 310,000 copies have already been sold.