Bangladesh to keep food, medicine factories open during lockdown

People standing in a queue to receive a Covid-19 vaccine on July 6, 2021 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

FACTORIES related to food, medicine, oxygen and leather will remain operational during the 14-day strict lockdown in Bangladesh beginning July 23.

However, readymade garment and other export oriented factories will be closed, according to a government order.

According to the notification, the factories dealing with food and food processing, rawhide transportation, protection and processing, and industries manufacturing essential products for the prevention of Covid-19 remain out of the purview of the lockdown restrictions.

Earlier, the government had relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions for eight days ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha on July 21.

The government later announced another 14-day strict lockdown from 6am of July 23 in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 infections across the country.

Meanwhile, the apparel industry requested prime minister Sheikh Hasina to keep apparel factories out of the lockdown restrictions like before.

Bangladesh reported its highest 231 deaths from Covid-19 and 13,321 fresh cases in the 24 hours till 8am on Monday (19).