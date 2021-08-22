Website Logo
  • Sunday, August 22, 2021
CRICKET

Bangalore coach Katich steps down, Hesson takes over for rest of IPL

Simon Katich (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Saturday their Australian coach Simon Katich will be unavailable for the remainder of the Indian Premier League campaign due to personal reasons, with Director of Cricket Operation Mike Hesson taking over.

The eight-team Twenty20 competition was suspended in May after several players and backroom staff tested positive for COVID-19 amid a devastating second wave of the virus in India.

The lucrative tournament is scheduled to resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates, with the final set for Oct. 15.

The Bangalore team also announced three signings with Sri Lankans Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera as well as Singapore’s Tim David joining captain Virat Kohli’s side.

Australians Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams and New Zealand’s Finn Allen were unavailable for the team.

Elsewhere, Rajasthan Royals said that they had signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement for England’s Jos Buttler, who will miss the rest of the tournament with his second child due to be born soon.

Punjab Kings said Australian pace bowler Nathan Ellis will join them for the second half of the tournament.

Ellis, who became the first male player to secure a T20 hat-trick on his debut against Bangladesh this month, was named on Thursday as one of Australia’s three reserve players for the T20 World Cup, which begins in October.

Eastern Eye

