Baftas 2026: Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams go public with affectionate first red carpet appearance

Highlights

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams step out together publicly for the first time



Couple pose arm-in-arm and share a kiss on the red carpet



Mescal attends with multiple nominations for Hamnet





Pair have been linked since mid-2024



A relationship milestone on the Baftas carpet

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams made their first official red carpet appearance together at the 2026 Baftas, arriving at London’s Royal Festival Hall arm-in-arm. The couple smiled for photographers, with Abrams briefly kissing Mescal on the cheek, offering a rare public display of affection.

They have been romantically linked since June 2024, with their appearance marking a new step in taking the relationship into the spotlight.

Coordinated style for a high-profile evening

Abrams, a Chanel ambassador, wore an embroidered gown from the fashion house’s Métiers d’art collection, featuring Art Deco-inspired sequins. Her short bob was styled sleek and side-parted, paired with drop earrings.

Mescal opted for a pared-back look, wearing a black suit with a white shirt and no tie, matching the understated tone of the evening’s formal dress.

Mescal attended as part of the team behind Hamnet Getty Images

Hamnet nominations set the backdrop

Mescal attended as part of the team behind Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao, in which he plays William Shakespeare. He was nominated for supporting actor, while co-star Jessie Buckley competed for leading actress and the film itself was in contention for best film, alongside multiple other nominations.

From private romance to public moments

The pair’s relationship first became public through social media when Abrams shared a photo with Mescal in a post following her Glastonbury performance in July 2024. Since then, they have made occasional joint appearances, including attending a Golden Globes after-party together, while Abrams has also praised his performance in Hamnet online.

Their Baftas appearance, however, marked the first time they posed together on a major awards red carpet, placing their relationship firmly in the public eye.