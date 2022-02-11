Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 12, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana to return to headline Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl Poster (Photo credit: Balaji Motion Pictures)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the huge success of Dream Girl in 2019, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, director Raaj Shaandilyaa, and producer Ekta Kapoor are set to reunite for Dream Girl 2. Yes, you read that absolutely right! A sequel to the commercially successful comic caper is in the works.

A source close to the development informs a publication that Dream Girl 2 is in the making and the team is looking at commencing the first schedule in the second half of 2022. Pre-production work has already begun.

“Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor, and Raaj are all excited to expand Dream Girl into a franchise. The team has been working on the script for a while now and the things have finally been locked. Pre-production work has begun, and the film is expected to go on floors as early as June 2022,” the source divulges.

The team believes that the script for Dream Girl 2 will not only do justice to the franchise but will also act as a perfect follow-up to its predecessor. If reports are to be believed, the makers will make the official announcement soon.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has a slew of exciting projects on his platter. His next release is Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 13 May, 2022. Then there is Doctor G, which is set to enter theatres on 17th June, 2022.

The National Film Award-winning actor is currently in London, shooting for Aanand L Rai’s production, An Action Hero.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

