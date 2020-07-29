Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor for a love story

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo which got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. And now, the actor has teamed up with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor for a love story. The untitled movie is set in North India and will start rolling in October this year.

Talking about the movie, Abhishek said, “Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us. We want audiences to come back to the theatres and watch movies as a community and for that, we will spare no effort. We strive to bring our best game for this one.”

Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a Cross-Functional Athlete in the movie and will be going through a physical transformation. Kapoor said, “Ayushmann plays a Cross-Functional Athlete in the film and he will have to go through a physical transformation that he hasn’t done before. It’s quite a challenge and he’s very committed to it.

Ayushmann, who is known for starring in content-driven films, said, “Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today and I am glad that we finally got the opportunity to collaborate on a project that’s exceedingly close to my heart. This film has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer. It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch your hearts.”

“I’m supremely excited about the physical transformation that I will have to undergo. It will present me in an all-new avatar. I have never looked like this on-screen and I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it,” the actor added.

Well, it’s a love story so of course, the female lead will also have a meaty role in it. Let’s see which actress will be roped in to star opposite Ayushmann in the movie. The untitled film will hit the screens next year.