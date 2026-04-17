Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'Avengers: Doomsday' signals Marvel’s big-screen reset as CinemaCon trailer reunites heroes

Film signals Marvel’s push to restore its theatrical dominance

Avengers Doomsday Marvel reset

The trailer opens with Robert Downey Jr. as a masked Doctor Doom preparing to invade the multiverse

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 17, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • First full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday unveiled at CinemaCon
  • Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers, again wielding Thor’s hammer
  • Robert Downey Jr. appears as Doctor Doom leading a multiverse threat
  • X-Men, Fantastic Four and Avengers converge in a large-scale crossover
  • Film signals Marvel’s push to restore its theatrical dominance

A long-awaited reunion aimed at reviving theatres

After six years since Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has revealed the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday at CinemaCon, positioning the film as a major theatrical event. The footage, presented by Disney to cinema owners, highlights the studio’s effort to bring audiences back to large-scale, ensemble storytelling.

Earlier teasers had focused on individual characters, but this extended look brings them together, marking a return to the franchise’s signature team-up format.

Multiverse chaos brings heroes and rivals together

The trailer opens with Robert Downey Jr. as a masked Doctor Doom preparing to invade the multiverse. From there, it moves through a series of crossover moments featuring characters from across Marvel’s expanding universe.

Professor Xavier appears at the X-Mansion, while Gambit, Shang-Chi and Mystique are seen in action. One sequence shows Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, confronting Doom, who catches Mjolnir mid-air.

A key moment follows with the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. Despite his apparent exit in Endgame, he is shown once again lifting the hammer, raising questions about how the character re-enters the story.

The film brings together multiple factions, including the Fantastic Four and a new Avengers line-up featuring Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes and U.S. Agent. Wakandan forces also return, with tensions against Namor’s Talokan army revisited.

A high-stakes crossover designed to restore Marvel’s momentum

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday sets up the closing arc of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, leading into Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. The two films are expected to follow a connected narrative structure similar to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

The cast spans multiple Marvel storylines, with appearances from Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Ian McKellen, Letitia Wright and Tom Hiddleston. The scale reflects Marvel’s strategy of uniting its biggest characters to create a large theatrical draw.

Avengers Doomsday Marvel reset Chris Evans promotes "Avengers: Doomsday" during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon Getty Images

With recent releases delivering mixed results, the studio is leaning on the proven appeal of crossover events. Past successes such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine showed that large ensemble films can still drive audiences to cinemas.

Scheduled to release alongside Dune: Part III, Avengers: Doomsday is positioned to anchor a major box office weekend, as Marvel looks to recapture the momentum that once defined its biggest releases.

avengers doomsdaychris evansrobert downey jrmarvel

Related News

atiha-sen-gupta
Entertainment

Atiha Sen Gupta's landmark play returns to Tara Theatre

Nitin-Ganatra-asian-artists
Entertainment

Nitin Ganatra: South Asian stories still have to prove their commercial worth

More For You

Karishma Vijay

Karishma described the past few years of her life as "nothing short of a s*** storm," saying everything that could go wrong did go wrong

Instagram/karishmua

Karishma Vijay credits her single father after winning Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment

Highlights

  • Vijay, 28, beat fellow finalist Pascha Myhill to win The Apprentice.
  • Her father raised her and her sister alone despite community doubt.
  • She plans to grow beauty brand Kishkin with Lord Sugar's backing.
When Karishma Vijay's father chose to raise his two daughters alone, people in his community told him it could not be done.
On Thursday night, his younger daughter won The Apprentice. "My older sister is a doctor, and I'm the winner of The Apprentice. What more can a dad ask for?"
Karishma said after securing Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment in the BBC show's all-female final, now in its 20th year.
The 28-year-old beauty entrepreneur from Ashford, Surrey, noted that her parents are "the proudest people on Earth right now," adding that her father raised both her and her sister as a single parent against the wishes of those around him.
"Being from the kind of community I'm from, they told my dad, there's no way you're going to be able to raise these two girls as a man, as a single parent," she said. Thursday night proved them wrong.

Win against odds

Vijay beat fellow finalist Pascha Myhill, a recruitment consultant from Reading, Berkshire, in a task requiring both women to build a brand and advertising campaign for their respective business ideas.

Previously fired candidates returned to support both finalists before they presented to Lord Sugar and a panel of industry experts.

Keep ReadingShow less