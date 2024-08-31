Atkinson’s ton powers England before bowlers strike against Sri Lanka

Gus Atkinson celebrates after reaching his maiden Test century during day two of the 2nd Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord’s Cricket Ground on August 30th. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

GUS Atkinson scored his first Test century, leading England to a commanding position in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord’s on Friday.

Atkinson’s rapid 118 helped England reach 427 all out in their first innings, following Joe Root’s impressive 143, which matched the England record of 33 Test hundreds held by Alastair Cook.

Sri Lanka, in reply, collapsed to 87-6 on the second day, struggling against England’s precise seam bowling and poor shot selection.

However, Kamindu Mendis, who had earlier scored a century in Sri Lanka’s five-wicket defeat in the first Test at Old Trafford, managed a resilient 74 before being the last man out in a total of 196.

Despite a 231-run lead, stand-in England captain Ollie Pope chose not to enforce the follow-on. England finished the day at 25-1 in their second innings, leading by 256 runs overall.

Ben Duckett was 15 not out, while Pope remained unbeaten on 2 after opting not to use a nightwatchman.

Atkinson’s performance was the highlight of the day, as he continued his strong form at Lord’s. “Incredible, it was very surreal, I don’t think it has sunk in yet,” Atkinson told Sky Sports. “To be out there and score a hundred. I didn’t ever think I would be on the Lord’s honours board for batting so yeah, a pretty cool day.”

Reflecting on his century, Atkinson added, “I have had a pretty terrible year with Surrey for the bat so to come here and have a Test hundred is special.”

The 26-year-old, whose previous highest first-class score was 91 for Surrey, made his Test debut last month at Lord’s against the West Indies, where he took 12 wickets.

Atkinson resumed his innings on Friday at 74 not out, adding quick runs before reaching his century with a four down the ground off Lahiru Kumara. His innings included 11 boundaries and four sixes, completed in just 103 balls. He was eventually dismissed for 118 after a misjudged pull shot off Asitha Fernando.

Fernando finished with figures of 5-102 in 21 overs, claiming a spot on the Lord’s honours board.

Sri Lanka’s response saw openers Nishan Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne dismissed for seven each, as wickets continued to fall. Mendis, batting at No. 7, offered some resistance with a series of sixes off Olly Stone, who was playing his first Test in three years. One of Mendis’ sixes struck an MCC member in the pavilion, but the spectator appeared unharmed after being checked by paramedics. Mendis later enquired about the spectator’s condition after he was dismissed by Atkinson.

(With inputs from AFP)