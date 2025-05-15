Skip to content
Asian landlords fined £20k for cramming students into unsafe London home

Council officers also found smoke alarms covered with aluminium foil and fire doors missing

Mattresses on the floor in one of the bedrooms

Grant Williams
By Grant WilliamsMay 15, 2025

TWO brothers have been fined £20,000 and put on the ‘rogue landlord’ database after 15 people were found crammed inside a seven-bed property in north London.

Council officers also found smoke alarms covered with aluminium foil and fire doors missing after being tipped off by a neighbour.

Housing enforcement officers from Brent Council paid a visit to the property on Ilmington Road in Kenton after reports it was operating as an unlicensed house of multiple occupancy (HMO).

Landlords in Brent can get an unlimited fine upon prosecution and a criminal record if they do not obtain a licence. Alternatively, they could receive a civil penalty of up to £30,000 per offence and be banned from running a rental property.

Brothers Vimal and Ravi Kanji Bhudia had rented out the seven-bedroom property to 15 people, all young students who were forced to sleep on mattresses on the floor, two or three to a room. The house was also found not to meet fire safety regulations as the smoke alarm had been covered and safety doors removed, following the inspection in July last year.

Despite living locally, the landlords did not respond to notices from the council about the need for an HMO licence.

The council issued enforcement action and the brothers appeared at Willesden magistrates court last week, where they were told they had been given “a significant amount of time and opportunities” to respond.

They both pleaded guilty to the charges of breaching housing regulations and failure to have a licence, and were issued a £20,000 fine.

The cabinet member for housing and residents services, councillor Fleur Donnelly-Jackson, said the brothers “acted as if they were above the law” and have ultimately paid “a heavy price for it”.

She added: “Every landlord in Brent is legally required to have a licence. The law exists to protect tenants from rogue landlords who overcrowd their homes and ignore fire safety regulations while pocketing their tenants’ money.

The aluminium foil covered smoke alarms

“Every Brent resident has the right to live in a safe and secure home.”

Borough-wide licensing became law in 2020, requiring all landlords renting out HMO properties in Brent, except Wembley Park, to obtain a licence. However, the five-year programme ended in January, during which 2,500 were licenced.

The council is currently running a consultation on plans to extend it which, if approved, will come into force in the autumn. The local authority claims the previous licensing scheme helped it “improve standards and management practices” of many HMOs across the borough, but acknowledges that a significant number are still “still substandard and potentially dangerous”.

The private rental sector is increasingly being used to address a shortfall in social housing, and the council wants to use tougher rules to “drive up standards” and make them safer.

Licensing imposes specific obligations on the landlord to demonstrate that their property is safe while enabling the council to enforce rules. The licence would cost landlords £1,040 for the application, processing and inspection of up to five habitable rooms – either a lounge, dining room or bedroom – and a further £25 per additional room.

If the property licence holder or managing agent is accredited to the London Landlord Accreditation Scheme, the council has proposed a £40 discount per property application.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Harvard's copy of Magna carta

They traced its likely path through a prominent landowning family

Harvard

British scholars claim Harvard's copy of Magna carta is 'genuine'

A document long believed to be a mere copy of Magna Carta has been identified as a rare original dating back to 1300, making it one of the most valuable historical manuscripts in existence, according to British academics.

The discovery was made after researchers in the UK examined digitised images of the document, which has been held in Harvard Law School’s library since 1946. At the time, the manuscript was purchased for just $27.50 – approximately £7 at the then exchange rate – and described as a damp-stained 14th-century copy. Today, that sum would be roughly $450 (£339) adjusted for inflation.

UK region hit by tap water bacteria

Yorkshire Water said boiling tap water before consumption

iStock

‘Do not drink’ warning after bacteria found in tap supply in Yorkshire

A temporary 'do not drink' notice was issued to residents in parts of North Yorkshire this week following the detection of coliform bacteria in the local water supply, indicating possible contamination with human or animal waste.

Yorkshire Water advised nearly 200 postcodes across High Bentham, Low Bentham, and Burton in Lonsdale not to consume tap water unless it had been boiled, after routine testing identified above-average levels of coliforms. These bacteria are found in the digestive systems of humans and animals and can include strains such as E. coli. While coliforms themselves can cause gastrointestinal illness, including diarrhoea and stomach cramps, their presence may also indicate the risk of other harmful bacteria in the water system.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show

The project is a collaboration between Wright and Newby Hall’s owners

Newby Hall

Newby Hall to debut Cornus display at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Newby Hall, the historic estate in North Yorkshire, is set to make its debut at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show with a display featuring its National Plant Collection of Cornus, commonly known as flowering dogwoods.

The exhibit will showcase a variety of rare and striking Cornus trees and shrubs, highlighting the breadth and diversity of the collection. Designed by Newby Hall’s head gardener, Lawrence Wright, the woodland-themed display will be complemented by lush foliage and companion woodland planting to reflect the natural habitat of these ornamental plants.

Spring heatwave

The Met Office predicts clear skies and continued sunshine

iStock

Spring heatwave set to stay in Birmingham and West Midlands

The unusually warm and sunny spring weather across Birmingham and the West Midlands is expected to continue into next week, according to the Met Office.

Dry and largely sunny conditions are forecast to persist through the remainder of this week and into the week beginning 20 May, with temperatures set to remain well above average for this time of year. In Birmingham, daytime temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 23°C over the weekend, with similar conditions forecast throughout next week.

MSMA celebrates Ruby Anniversary with tribute to Indian-origin doctors

Guests at the MSMA Ruby Anniversary celebration at the House of Lords

MSMA celebrates Ruby Anniversary with tribute to Indian-origin doctors

Mahesh Liloriya

The Madras State Medical Association UK (MSMA) commemorated its Ruby Anniversary with an elegant evening at the House of Lords, celebrating four decades of service, integration, and achievement in British healthcare.

The evening was graciously hosted by Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE DL, who welcomed attendees and reflected on the House of Lords’ unique role in British democracy. “Here, we win arguments not with slogans but with knowledge,” he remarked, praising the expertise of its members, including judges, scientists, military leaders—and medical professionals.

