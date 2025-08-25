Two arrested over arson at London Indian restaurant that injured five

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy and a 54-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out at an Indian restaurant in east London, leaving five people injured.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the Indian Aroma restaurant in Ilford on Friday night. Three women and two men, believed to be diners, sustained burn injuries. They were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital. According to police, a man and a woman remain in a life-threatening condition.

“While we have made two arrests, our investigation continues at pace so we can piece together what happened on Friday evening,” said Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers of the Met Police’s Central Specialist Crime North unit.

“I know the community members are concerned and shocked by this incident. I would urge anyone with any information or concerns to come forward and speak to police,” he added.

The two suspects were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remain in police custody. A large police presence was seen in the Woodford Avenue, Gants Hill area over the weekend.

“It is also believed there are two further victims who left the scene before officers arrived. Efforts remain ongoing to identify them,” police said.

The restaurant suffered extensive damage in the fire. Neighbours reported hearing loud screams on Friday night. Reports also suggest CCTV footage shows a group of people with face coverings entering the restaurant and pouring liquid on the floor before the blaze.

“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and paramedics from our hazardous area response team,” the London Ambulance Service said.

“We treated five people for burns and smoke inhalation. We took two patients to a major trauma centre and three others to local hospitals,” it added.

The restaurant is managed by Rohit Kaluvala. Its website says it is dedicated to serving the “authentic flavours of India” and notes that it has catered for film and television crews, religious and cultural events, charity and business functions. It also highlights award wins for its curries.

The London Fire Brigade said it is continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze.

“We were called at 9:02 pm to reports of a fire at a restaurant on Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Part of the ground-floor restaurant was damaged by fire,” a spokesperson said.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued five people from the restaurant. They were all taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. Around nine further people were able to leave the restaurant before firefighters arrived,” the spokesperson said.

(With inputs from agencies)