  • Thursday, December 22, 2022
Copper Ceylon: Bromley’s British Curry Awards winner

By: Pramod Thomas

What is the Best Restaurant in the London Suburbs? According to the British Curry Awards 2022, also known as the ‘Curry Oscars’, it is the Copper Ceylon Restaurant in Bromley. The Copper Ceylon is also the first Sri Lankan restaurant to pick up a British Curry Award since they began in 2005.

We’ll be making a bee line for the restaurant in the New Year. It makes the most of its weekend offering in particular, being open on Fridays and Saturdays between 10am and 2pm, when it has a DJ and a line-up of entertainers from belly dancers to fire eaters. Maybe we’ll go in those hours and try out some cocktails while we’re at it.

It wasn’t long ago that the Copper Ceylon was also named the Sri Lankan Curry Restaurant of the Year in the London Curry Awards 2022.

Cllr Hannah Gray, Mayor of Bromley, who was present at the British Curry Awards ceremony, has said, “I have been involved with and supported events at the Copper Ceylon restaurant and Haran and his team have been incredibly generous and provided a great experience every time. I am delighted they won their category in such a prestigious annual awards ceremony.”

Owner Haran Thurairajah wants to go further, “Now we are so proud of what we have achieved in such a short period of time. We are looking to build on this foundation to be one of the best Sri Lanka restaurants in the world.”

What can you (and we) sample at the Copper Ceylon restaurant? Homely hospitality and Sri Lankan cuisine from street food to dishes that Sri Lankans eat at home. Flavours you simply won’t get in Indian, Thai and Chinese restaurants, from the Hot Batter Squid to the Hoppers, Roti, and Sambols, Jaffna Mutton Curry, Pork Black Curry, and Pumpkin Mustard Curry, and from the dessert menu, Watalappan, a traditional Sri Lankan desert made using coconut milk, cardamom, eggs, kithul and nutmeg.

With the owner Haran a frequent flier to Sri Lanka to research new dishes, more will be added in the New Year and beyond. Why not try out Bromley’s latest award-winning restaurant for yourself?

For details-www.copperceylon.com

