Community organisations encourage transition to eVisa for convenience and security

The latest Home Office statistics show that over three million people have now made the switch from using physical immigration documents to an eVisa.

By: Eastern Eye

Community organisations and immigration experts support the UK government’s campaign to advise people about the change from physical immigration documents to an eVisa, an online record of a person’s UK immigration status.

The transition will be a more convenient and secure way for UK visa holders to show their immigration status by replacing Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs), passports containing a visa vignette sticker or ink stamp (for those with indefinite leave to enter or remain) and Biometric Residence cards (BRCs) with an eVisa. For those who may be less familiar with digital technology, there is support including through the gov.uk/eVisa website, Assisted Digital, and a network of national and local organisations who can provide specialist support.

Southall Community Alliance, Association of Hindu Organisations and National Council of Gujarati Organisations UK are just some of the community organisations in England that have mentioned that they are keen to support community members with the transition to an eVisa to ensure no one gets left behind.

Ravi Bhanot MBE JP from Association of Hindu Organisations told us “Some community members had come to us unsure about what an eVisa means for them and what the process is for the transition. But now we are able to give people more information so they feel more confident, and we know that as a community we can come together to support with this important change as the world moves to a more digital space.”

Specialist in Immigration Law Nisha Patel tells us what she advises as the next steps to get the process started. “If you’ve heard about the switch to eVisas but aren’t quite sure what to do next, all the details are on www.gov.uk/eVisa. If you are a BRP holder, you may have already received some info on setting up your UKVI account and getting access to your eVisa by the end of the year. Even if you have an older visa, like an ink stamp or vignette sticker in your passport, without an expiry date, it’s still a good idea to make the switch to the eVisa. If you need support you can ask a friend or relative to help you get started with the process and there is also help available online, over the phone, and in person if you don’t have computer access.”

If you are affected by these changes, here are the top five reasons why the transition to an eVisa will make viewing and proving your current immigration status easier:

Instant, anytime access

Those completing the transition will be able to access their visa details instantly from any digital device, so there’s no need to carry extra physical immigration documents. The eVisa can’t be lost or stolen and eVisa holders can easily verify their immigration status and share details with third party checkers such as employers or landlords as needed.

Simpler travel

Traveling to and from the UK will become smoother too. Border Force officials and carriers, including airlines, rail and ferry operators will be able to access a visa holder’s immigration status electronically, speeding up the process and avoiding any confusion about stamps or stickers. It’s one less thing to worry about when people are planning a trip.

To help ensure a smooth transition to eVisa, airlines and other carriers may accept BRPs and EUSS BRCs expiring on 31 December 2024 or later as evidence of permission to travel to the UK, provisionally until 31 March 2025. This will be kept under review.

Passengers travelling to and from the UK will remain subject to the usual immigration checks and requirements, and anyone seeking to enter the UK whose underlying immigration status has expired will be liable for refusal of entry. An EUSS BRC is a BRC that was issued following a successful application to the EU Settlement Scheme.

Better security and peace of mind

Unlike passport stamps or vignette stickers, which can wear out, lost or be tampered with, the eVisa is stored safely online.

Easier updates and renewals

Using an eVisa streamlines this process, allowing you to update your personal details through the secure UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account. Everything can be handled digitally, saving you time and effort.

The transition is free and has no effect on your immigration status

An eVisa is an electronic record of a person’s immigration status. It doesn’t change the person’s immigration status or conditions of their permission to enter or stay in the UK. People can still use their valid documents to show their status but are encouraged to make the transition to an eVisa.

For information and support available go to www.gov.uk/eVisa