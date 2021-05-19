Asia Cup cricket called off over new pandemic threat

THE ASIA Cup Twenty20 cricket tournament due to be held in Sri Lanka in June has been called off because of the worsening coronavirus crisis in the region, a top organiser said on Wednesday (19).

“Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year,” Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva told reporters.

He said the event may have to be put back until after 50-over World Cup in 2023 because most teams had already planned their schedules for the next two years.

De Silva said the Asian Cricket Council would soon make a formal announcement.

Coronavirus infections have spread rapidly across south Asia in recent weeks with many nations banning flights from the region.