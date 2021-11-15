Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari starts shooting for her web series Faadu

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for directing films like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Panga. She had also co-directed docu-series Break Point which started streaming on Zee5 in October this year.

Now, Tiwari is all set for her debut web series titled Faadu. It stars Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher, and on Monday (15), the shooting of the film started. The filmmaker took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

She tweeted, “In the rhythm of words a world is created by humans who see a poem in the characters & then life in a story begins @pavailkgulati @SaiyamiKher in #Faadu My debut webseries & 10th long format story including 3 shorts.A #Santoshnarayanan musical. @SonyLIV @001Danish @Indranil1601.”

The music of Faadu will be composed Santhosh Narayanan. He has composed music for various Tamil hit movies like Soodhu Kavvum, Jigarthanda, 36 Vayadhinile, Iruthi Suttru (Also for the Hindi version Saala Khadoos), Kabali, Kaala, Karnan, Jagame Thandhiram, and others.

Faadu will be streamed on Sony LIV.

Kher made her debut with Mirzya and was later seen in movies like Mauli (Marathi), Choked and Wild Dog (Telugu). Meanwhile, Gulati made his Bollywood debut with the 2020 release Thappad.