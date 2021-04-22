Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on 5 years of Nil Battey Sannata

By Murtuza Iqbal

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari made her Bollywood debut with the movie Nil Battey Sannata which starred Swara Bhasker in the lead role. The film was praised by the critics and also did reasonably well at the box office.

Today, Nil Battey Sannata completes five years of its release and Tiwari took to Instagram to walk down the memory lane. She posted, “Restarted with a dream to tell stories that matter to me and keep walking along, uplifting ideas with passion. Emotions that I carry everyday and will stay with me for a lifetime. Been 5 years Nil Battey Sannata released in theatres. #gratitude #nilbatteysannata #ilovemovies #makeyourownpath #5yearsofnilbatteysannata #misstheatres.”

For the film, Tiwari had won Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director. After Nil Battey Sannata, Ashwiny directed the Tamil remake of the film which was titled Amma Kanakku.

In 2017, she helmed Bareilly Ki Barfi which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The film was a hit at the box office.

Last year, Tiwari’s directorial Panga had hit the big screens. While the Kangana Ranaut starrer failed to make a mark at the box office, it was praised a lot by the critics and the actress also won a National Award for a performance in it.

Ashwiny is all set to make her debut as an author and her first book named Mapping Love was supposed to be launched next month. However, due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, she decided to postpone the launch of her book.

She posted about it on Instagram, “Mapping Love when time heals and we rejoice the love for all beautiful forms of art once again. @rupa_publications #pandemiearnings #lifeisconstantchange #mappinglove #mappinglovebyait.”