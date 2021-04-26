Ashwin withdraws from IPL to support family amid pandemic

RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN said he is taking a break from the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) to support his family as India grapples with a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

Ashwin, who plays for Delhi Capitals, made the announcement on social media following his team’s Super Over victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday (25).

“My family and extended family are putting up a fight against Covid-19 and I want to support them during these tough times,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you Delhi Capitals.”

Ashwin said he would be stepping back from the IPL from Monday (26), and Delhi Capitals said they supported his decision.

“Extending our full support to you in these difficult times,” the franchise tweeted. “Sending you and your family all the strength and prayers from all of us at Delhi Capitals.”

India’s number of Covid-19 cases surged by 349,691 on Sunday (25), a new global record, and hospitals across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.

The IPL too has come under heavy criticism for continuing to stage matches during the massive surge, while a Indian newspaper publication has decided to suspend their IPL coverage, as hundreds of fans lambasted the league on social media.