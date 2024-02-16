Ashi Singh: ‘Being emotional helps an actor’

The 26-year-old talks about her acheivements with Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and her future aspirations

Ashi in ‘Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’

By: Asjad Nazir

THE remarkable run of the hit drama, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, was one of the great television success stories in recent years.

Ashi Singh was one of the driving forces who propelled the recently concluded girl power-infused ZEE TV serial beyond 750 episodes. She brilliantly portrayed the award-winning title role, proving why she is one of this generation’s finest young talents. The multiaward-winning actress already has an impressive body of work and now all eyes are on what she will do next.

Eastern Eye caught up with the 26-year-old to discuss her acheivements with Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and her future aspirations.

When you started on Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, did you expect it to be so successful?

When Meet… commenced, I was very nervous. I wasn’t sure if I could pull that role off. I never imagined myself playing such a character. I was always wondering if I could do justice to the part. I was so consumed by my thoughts that it never crossed my mind that the show would ever be a success. I just focused on my character and concentrated on portraying it as well as I could. I believe it was god’s grace that Meet… got so much love. I was surprised by its two-year journey and am very grateful for it.

What was your most memorable moment from shooting the show?

I have many memories from Meet… It is very hard to choose just one from a twoand-a-half-year-long voyage. The first ever memory that made me happy on set was when we were shooting a scene and there was an artist from Haryana (a state in northern India) in it. I was trying to speak in the Haryanvi dialect and was nervous about doing that correctly. The actor asked me if I was from Haryana. I’m not, so his compliment on my diction was a huge relief.

What about other memories from Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet?

Winning three awards consecutively was definitely a highlight for me. Another memorable moment was my last day of shooting for Meet’s character. I cried uncontrollably that day, unable to hold back my emotions for hours. It was a unique feeling because my time on the show was not yet over; it was just saying goodbye to the character. It was hard to let go.

Why do you think the show was loved so much?

We have never seen a heroine portrayed quite like Meet before. It was an experiment that resonated with audiences. Meet’s character stood out as different, which always piques viewers’ interest. The promos sparked curiosity about the show, with Meet positioned as the hero. The show’s creators are also exceptional; they consistently introduced new elements that audiences loved.

What do you miss most about it?

I just miss my character of Meet. I think I fell in love with Meet. Even yesterday when I was scrolling, I came across the reels of Meet… and it made me miss the character even more. Sometimes, I even speak to my mother in the Haryanvi dialect.

What is the plan going forward and are you thinking about making the move to films?

Whatever I have done so far was not pre-planned. I go with the flow. While I do crave a change in direction, such as exploring opportunities in OTT platforms or movies, nothing is set in stone. I’m focusing on auditioning for exciting roles.

Do you have a dream role?

I always wanted to play a character like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, or perhaps the complete opposite – a serial killer. Although I must admit, all the roles I’ve taken on until now have been surprising in their own right because I never envisioned myself playing such diverse characters. Especially Meet; it was such a unique role. I only hope for more such challenging roles.

Who would you love to work with?

There is a long list, and (the late actor) Irrfan Khan sir was at the top of it. It’s unfortunate that my dream to work with him will remain unfulfilled. It would be great to share the screen with Manoj Bajpayee sir, Amitabh Bachchan sir and Shah Rukh Khan sir, as well as directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir or Anurag Kashyap sir. My list is never-ending, but working with SRK is non-negotiable.

Did you make a New Year’s resolution?

I didn’t have a specific resolution this year. Instead, I focus on continuously learning new skills. I began working on self-improvement in December itself, without waiting for the new year.

What keeps you going as an actor?

I’m inspired by good work. Whenever I see exceptional performances or projects, it motivates me to work harder. After finishing Meet…, I considered taking a long break, but I couldn’t stay away for too long. I’m considering joining workshops or theatre to explore more characters. In essence, inspiration is everywhere, and I like to follow great work wherever I find it.

What, according to you, is the secret of a great performance?

Being emotional really helps. An emotional person feels everything and hence can give great performances. You cannot be hollow as an actor. You go through so many emotions and have to be very strong. If you get the emotion right, you can crack the character.

Tell us more about that…

For instance, in Masaan, Vicky Kaushal unexpectedly began crying while delivering the line, ‘Yeh dukh khatam kyu nahi hota’ (why does this grief never end). He wasn’t supposed to cry in that scene, but by tapping into that emotion, he elevated the experience, resulting in an iconic movie moment for him. The right emotion can greatly enhance your performance.

Do you have any other big interest apart from acting?

Acting is my only ambition. I feel perfectly suited for this profession. I would like to venture into business, but my primary goal is to be a great actor.

You have become a hero to a lot of people, but who is your hero?

For me, our army and farmers are paramount. Everything else pales in comparison. They are the true heroes, providing protection and sustenance, which are the fundamental necessities of life.

Today, what is your idea of happiness?

Happiness lies in small things. Good food, no traffic on the road, sitting and laughing with family are all my ways of celebrating life. I believe in creating happiness every day. The big joys of life may come in time, but you can’t wait for them. Instead, I genuinely appreciate the small pleasures that come my way every day.