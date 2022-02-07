Website Logo
  • Monday, February 07, 2022
Entertainment

Asha Bhosle remembers sister Lata Mangeshkar

Childhood picture of Asha Bhosle with Lata Mangeshkar (Photo credit: Asha Bhosle/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle remembered her elder sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last on Sunday, 6 February.

Sharing a black-and-white childhood picture of the duo on Instagram, hours after the 92-year-old melody queen was cremated with full state honours on Sunday evening, Asha wrote what a wonderful childhood it was.

In the picture, a young Lata Mangeshkar, with a flower in her hair, is seen sitting with Asha. Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I,” the 88-year-old singer wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asha Bhosle (@asha.bhosle)

In a career spanning eight decades, Lata Mangeshkar collaborated with Asha for over 50 duets, including popular songs like “Main Chali Main Chali” from Padosan, “Mann Kyon Behka Re” from Utsav and “Band Ho Mutthi To Laakh Ki” from Dharam-Veer.

Lata Mangeshkar, the eldest of the five siblings Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath, passed away on Sunday morning following Covid related complications in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she was admitted over 29 days ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their last respects to the music icon at her funeral at Shivaji Park Sunday evening. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were also present at the funeral.

Today, Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath collected her ashes from Shivaji Park, where she was cremated with full state honours. “We handed over the asthi-kalash (urn) to Adinath, son of Lata’s brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar,” assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar told PTI.

There is no word from the family so far on where will the ashes be immersed.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

