  • Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Arush Paul, grandson of Lord Swraj Paul, picks up the family baton at Caparo India

Arush has been focusing on Caparo India since early 2015 and got involved in business development, capacity hike and profitability across various businesses.

Arush Paul (Picture: LinkedIn)

By: Eastern Eye Staff

Family tradition continued at the Caparo Group which was founded by Lord Swraj Paul in the late 1960s with his grandson Arush Paul becoming the vice chairman and chief executive officer of Caparo India Operations in April this year.

Arush, who is the son of Akash Paul, chairman of Caparo India and director of Caparo Group Limited, joined the company in 2009. He gained experience in operations and marketing across various industrial engineering businesses in Britain. From 2012-14, he became part of the expansion of the group’s steel tube distribution arm and initiated Caparo’s first e-commerce platform, according to the company website.

Since early 2015, Arush has been focusing on Caparo India and got involved in business development, capacity hike and profitability across various businesses, with a key focus on Caparo’s Fasteners division.

Arush earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Nottingham in 2009.

Before becoming the vice chair and CEO at Caparo India, Arush served as the director of Caparo Maruti Limited for a year and half. He worked at Caparo Engineering India Limited for seven years, serving in various positions such as operations and marketing manager, chief strategy officer and director, in that order.

He has also been the director at Caparo Power Limited (Group Captive Power Plant) since October 2020 and the director at Caparo MI Steel Processing Private Limited since December the same year.

Arush is based in Gurugram in the Indian state of Haryana.

