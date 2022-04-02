Website Logo
  Saturday, April 02, 2022
Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli to star in investigative thriller series London Files

By: Mohnish Singh

Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli will soon be seen in an upcoming investigative thriller series titled London Files.

Directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Jar Pictures, London Files is a six-episode series. It follows homicide detective Om Singh, played by Arjun Rampal, as he takes on a missing person’s case in a politically divided London city. Battling his own personal demons, Om is forced to take on the case of media mogul Amar Roy’s missing daughter.

Amar, played by Purab Kohli, is a divisive figure in London due to his support of a draconian anti-immigration bill. As Om starts to investigate the case, a darker mystery comes to light. One that threatens to expose buried secrets and Om’s repressed past.

If the synopsis is anything to go by, London Files seems to be an edge-of-the-seat suspense and drama series.

In addition to Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli, London Files also stars Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis in important roles.

The series is scheduled to start streaming on April 21 only on Voot Select.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

